Azerbaijan exchanges 15 Armenian captives for mine maps – Civil.ge





Georgia and the United States have mediated a new agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which includes the release from Baku of 15 Armenian prisoners of war in exchange for Yerevan receiving a landmine map in the Agdam district controlled by Armenian forces until recently. The captives were handed over to Armenia on the Azerbaijan-Georgian border, with Georgian authorities present. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan stressed yesterday the support of the Georgian government and the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili for the implementation of the agreement. He also said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker, European Council President Charles Michel and the Swedish Swedish Presidency of the OSCE contributed to the process. Said the Georgian government The agreement was reached through “the active participation of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the commitment of the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Philip Reeker.” “An extraordinary step has been taken towards improving the security architecture in the South Caucasus,” the Georgian government said, adding that the agreement “will give a tremendous impetus to the spread of tensions among Georgia ‘s close neighbors.” President of Georgia Tha Salome Zurabishvili“Georgia is back in its historic role of mediator, [U.S.] and the EU are back in the Caucasus, building believers[e] it is the path to lasting peace. ” Proud of the role played in close coordination with our strategic partner and Forced Assistant Sec Reeker to facilitate the release of 15 citizens detained during the conflict. Providing information on minefields is an important step towards improving security in our region. https://t.co/ncizGfTO90 – Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) June 12, 2021 Welcoming the release of the Armenian detainees, the US Secretary of State Tha Antony Blinken “We are grateful to the Government of Georgia for its vital role in facilitating discussions between the parties. “Such steps will bring the people of the region closer to the peaceful future they deserve.” “The process was mediated by the US and Georgian authorities, for which the Government of the Republic of Armenia thanks the US Presidential Administration and the Government of Georgia,” noted Man Gevorgyan, spokesman for the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. “The return of all our compatriots held in Azerbaijan is a priority for the Government of Armenia,” the spokesman underlined. Dozens of other Armenian prisoners of war entrusted to stay in captivity Azerbaijan a few months after the six-week war over Nago-Karabakh in the autumn of 2020. Read also:







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos