NATO chief says member states should ‘strengthen’ policy towards China

When the leaders of NATO member states meet next week in Brussels, they will have to strengthen their collective policy in an increasingly aggressive China, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

“China does not share our values,” Stoltenberg told CBC political correspondent Rosemary Barton in an interview broadcast today on Rosemary Barton Live.

“We see how they crack down on democratic protests in Hong Kong, how they oppress minorities like the Uighurs and also how they use modern technology, social media. [and] face recognition, to monitor, to supervise their population in a way we have never seen before.

“All this makes it important for NATO to develop a policy, to strengthen our policy, when it comes to China.”

Stoltenberg said China’s arrest and continued detention of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig is “absolutely unacceptable” and an example of how China reacts when a “country does something they do not like”.

Kovrig and Spavor were arrested in China on December 10, 2018, nine days after Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, was arrested while exchanging planes in Vancouver.

Meng was detained in a U.S. extradition request over allegations she lied to a Hong Kong banker in August 2013 in connection with Huawei’s control of a subsidiary accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The arrests of Kovrig and Spavor are widely seen as acts of revenge by Beijing for Meng’s arrest.

Working with and against China

“I saw him myself, as Prime Minister of Norway, when Norway [Nobel] “The Peace Prize Committee awarded a peace prize to a Chinese dissident and then China tried to isolate and impose economic sanctions on Norway,” Stoltenberg said. So this is behavior that makes it even more important to stay together. “

Stoltenberg said that despite the concerns raised by a growing China, the world will have to join superpowers such as arms control, climate change and the global economy.

The NATO secretary-general said that in addition to discussing the growing threat from China, Monday’s meeting will allow NATO leaders to “strengthen our transatlantic bond” without the distracting presence of former US President Donald Trump. .

The famous Trump threatened to pull the US out of NATO frustration over member states not adequately funding their armies.

“It is no secret that we had some challenging discussions among NATO allies during the Trump administration,” Stoltenberg said.

“At the same time, I think what we have seen during those years is the strength of NATO, it is the importance of multilateral institutions like NATO, because our institutionalized cooperation goes beyond individual political leaders and is able to withstand different winds. politics. “

Stoltenberg said that even when Trump was denigrating the alliance and threatening to withdraw, there was widespread bipartisan support in the US to stay in the alliance. Now that Trump is gone, he said he fully expects the US to be republished in NATO.

“What I welcome is that we now have a US president, President Biden, who is strongly committed to NATO, to European security, and who is willing to invest more in NATO,” he said.