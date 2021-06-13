Turkey tries to use hospital bombings for propaganda

Turkey appears to be trying to create a pretext for launching new attacks against US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria ahead of a private meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden in Brussels on June 14th. . on Saturday that there was a “terrorist attack” on a hospital in Turkish-occupied Afrin, an area of Syria that Turkey ethnically cleared of Kurds in 2018. Local reports indicate that rockets and artillery hit the city of Afrin, looking similar to Former Syrian-backed Syrian regime shelling. However, Ankara has sought to blame others for the attack. Without any evidence, Turkey immediately blamed the YPG / PKK for the attack, claiming that “rocket and artillery” fire from an area called Tel Rifaat had hit the Shifa hospital “in the center of Afrin”. Turkey claims 13 civilians were killed. Turkey often invents mythical links between the People’s Defense Units, or YPG, and the various bombings in areas of Syria illegally occupied by Turkey. Most of the attacks appear to be the result of fighting between various militias backed by Turkey, or be the result of the Syrian regime and Russian bombing or airstrikes. There is no evidence that the YPG carried out long-range missile attacks, or ever targeted hospitals. Turkey seems to have simply fabricated this confession without an investigation to try to put pressure on the Biden administration. In 2018, Turkey claimed that the US was training “terrorists” in Syria as an excuse to occupy and ethnically purge Afrin of 170,000 Kurds. Many of those people now live near Tel Rifaat and other areas and they have often been shelled by Turkey. Turkey’s response to the hospital bombings was so swift and so organized, including statements by senior officials such as Vice President Fuat Oktay and others, that it seemed as if Ankara was waiting for an excuse to blame the YPG and indeed . the spectrum of Turkish government officials all blamed the YPG for the attack but none of them produced any evidence. The attack was also reported in pro-Iranian media, which noted that bombings and a rocket attack had killed 18 people. Al-Mayadeen’s report shows that tensions have risen in recent weeks between the Syrian regime and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group operating in Turkish-controlled Idlib. It is unclear whether the shelling was related to airstrikes carried out on HTS last week that killed senior members of the group. Tasnim news in Iran also covered the attack in Afrin.
if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;}According to the North Press in eastern Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces denied any connection to the attack and noted that they have no forces present there. According to reports, some of the artillery and rocket fire in Afrin involved a “double tap” where there is a volley and then a second volley aimed at hitting rescue teams. While many non-Turkish commentators blamed the Assad regime, the Turkish-based media seems to have received a top-level order to describe the “YPG / PKK” attack despite any evidence. The Syrian American Medical Association (SAMS) which supports the hospital noted on Twitter “today, the SAMS-supported al-Shifaa hospital in #Africa was targeted by 2 rockets, resulting in multiple injuries and casualties, including staff and the destruction of “We strongly condemn this attack and demand an immediate investigation.” Initial reactions to their tweets blamed the “pilots” and noted that “double taps” had been used in the past. Only later did pro-Turkey accounts reach the narrative of blaming the PKK. Hospital and SAMS supporters noted that the attack was a serious violation and called for an end to the attacks and The same Twitter account later noted “we are deeply saddened and horrified by this savage attack that killed 2 of our staff and injured 3 others, including a mom in critical condition. These apparent crimes and violations of IHL need to be investigated to hold them accountable. “The level of hospital destruction seems to come from accurate knowledge of the hospital’s location, not from the wrong shell. Mark Cutts, a UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator, wrote” another horrific attack on a hospital in Afrin today. “Many killed or wounded. All the hallmarks of a deliberate, targeted attack. It followed previous attacks nearby, with casualties being treated when the hospital itself was hit. A real massacre.” Hospitals are often targeted in conflict For example, Cutts wrote in July 2019 that there was an attack on a civilian hospital in Kafr Nabl in Idlib. “Shockingly, this is the second time in two months that this hospital has been hit by airstrikes.” 2021 reports stated that some civilians were killed while working at Al-Atareb city hospital by bombing “Assad forces in hospital.” Human Rights Watch has also documented attacks on hospitals by the Syrian regime. the long history of attacks on hospitals, especially in Idlib, would seem that the possible culprit for the latest attack is known. Fits a model. The YPG or “PKK” have never been accused in the past of bombing hospitals, nor do they have heavy artillery or precision missiles to carry out such strikes, nor do they have aircraft that have also been used in the past in such attacks. It seems that Turkey used this incident to push its agenda. It is not clear why the Syrian regime or its supporters in Moscow would have targeted this hospital at this time, leaving questions about the timing. Because Ankara controls access to Afrin and Idlib and only allows journalists from the pro-Ankara regime to enter the area and does not allow independent investigations, it is unclear how a determination will be made as to who is responsible for the attack. Ankara seems to blame the attacks on the YPG whenever it has to galvanize support in Washington for something it is doing, despite any evidence. Ankara works closely with Moscow, from which it is buying the S-400 air defense system, and does not want to blame Russia or the Syrian regime for the attacks.