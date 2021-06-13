Turkey tries to use hospital bombings for propaganda

Turkey appears to be trying to create a pretext for launching new attacks against US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria ahead of a private meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden in Brussels on June 14th. . on Saturday that there was a “terrorist attack” on a hospital in Turkish-occupied Afrin, an area of ​​Syria that Turkey ethnically cleared of Kurds in 2018. Local reports indicate that rockets and artillery hit the city of Afrin, looking similar to Former Syrian-backed Syrian regime shelling. However, Ankara has sought to blame others for the attack. Without any evidence, Turkey immediately blamed the YPG / PKK for the attack, claiming that “rocket and artillery” fire from an area called Tel Rifaat had hit the Shifa hospital “in the center of Afrin”. Turkey claims 13 civilians were killed. Turkey often invents mythical links between the People’s Defense Units, or YPG, and the various bombings in areas of Syria illegally occupied by Turkey. Most of the attacks appear to be the result of fighting between various militias backed by Turkey, or be the result of the Syrian regime and Russian bombing or airstrikes. There is no evidence that the YPG carried out long-range missile attacks, or ever targeted hospitals. Turkey seems to have simply fabricated this confession without an investigation to try to put pressure on the Biden administration. In 2018, Turkey claimed that the US was training “terrorists” in Syria as an excuse to occupy and ethnically purge Afrin of 170,000 Kurds. Many of those people now live near Tel Rifaat and other areas and they have often been shelled by Turkey. Turkey’s response to the hospital bombings was so swift and so organized, including statements by senior officials such as Vice President Fuat Oktay and others, that it seemed as if Ankara was waiting for an excuse to blame the YPG and indeed . the spectrum of Turkish government officials all blamed the YPG for the attack but none of them produced any evidence. The attack was also reported in pro-Iranian media, which noted that bombings and a rocket attack had killed 18 people. Al-Mayadeen’s report shows that tensions have risen in recent weeks between the Syrian regime and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group operating in Turkish-controlled Idlib. It is unclear whether the shelling was related to airstrikes carried out on HTS last week that killed senior members of the group. Tasnim news in Iran also covered the attack in Afrin.

