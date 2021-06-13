Riot police hit bottles near London Eye as they marched towards the crowd in the park





Riot police were sent to clear a public park near London Eye after a "large group" of people allegedly attacked the patrol officers. Witnesses said glass bottles and other items were thrown at the officers, leading to the dramatic moment at the Jubilee Gardens on the South Coast in Lambeth. It came as holidaymakers gathered to socialize in the park and along the Thames near another hot weather day in the UK. Footage posted on social media shows riot police – wearing helmets and batons and shields – marching over a large crowd in the park as distribution orders were issued.





Witnesses said people in the crowd continued to displace bottled riot officers. One person was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. Police said the incident began shortly before 9pm on Saturday when a “large group” approached officers on patrol and began throwing items at them. Those officers called for a reserve and all attended the Territorial Support Group, the Dog Units and the National Police Air Service.





A witness, who posted photos and videos of police being massacred across the park, wrote: “Bottles are constantly thrown towards police offices who have tried to surround a group of people. “It literally just looks like they used half the force to move people together.” She later wrote: “Police have closed people to the Eye. Everyone is dressed in rebellion and bottles are being thrown at them.” Another witness wrote on Twitter: “Police surrounded the very tense Jubilee Gardens. A large number of police … bottles were being thrown at the police line as I walked around the extended cordon.” The person wrote that there was a “heavy police presence” at the nearby Waterloo station.





A third person wrote on Twitter: “Armed police are surrounding the London Eye and have pushed members of the public from the other end of Southbank to cross where the London Eye is. “Police vans everywhere and helicopters flying overhead.” A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 9pm on Saturday, June 12, officers patrolling the Jubilee Gardens area near London Eye were approached by a large group of people who started throwing items at them. “Additional officers, including the Territorial Support Group, the Dog Unit and the National Police Air Service attended. “A person was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. “At this stage we are not aware of any reports of any officers being injured. “A Section 35 Distribution Order was authorized and the group disbanded.”







