Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Urges Congress to Stay Clear About Article 370





Ravi Shankar Prasad said Congress is keeping silent on its position on Article 370. (File) New Delhi: Senior Party leader Bharatiya Janata (BJP) and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today urged Congress leadership to clarify its position on Digvijay Singh’s alleged remarks that his party will have a “return” to the revocation of Article 370 if he returns to power, saying “the time of silence is over”. A feud erupted Saturday over comments by Congress leader Digvijay Singh in an audio chat on social media that his party would have a “return” to the revocation of Article 370 and the lost citizenship of Jammu and Kashmir if he returned to power, with BJP accusing it of slandering poison against India in “cooperation” with Pakistan. “Now is more than a day when the central leadership of Congress is holding a clear silence on its position on Article 370. Does Congress want the restoration of Article 370 as Digvijay Singh has indicated? The time of silence is over. Please explain clear stance, “Prasad wrote on Twitter. While repealing Article 370, good governance was promised in both J&K and Ladakh. The speed with which vaccination against COVID19 is taking place even in the most remote parts of J&K and Ladakh is a sign of good pro-people governance. Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 13, 2021 Mr Singh had said: “The decision to repeal Article 370 and reduce J & K’s citizenship is extremely, I would say, a sad decision, and the Congress party would certainly have a look at the matter.” Mr Singh was answering a question about “the way forward” on the issue “once the (Prime Minister) Modi government is gone.” While repealing Article 370, good governance was promised in both J&K and Ladakh. The speed with which COVID-19 vaccination is occurring even in the most remote parts of J&K and Ladakh is a sign of good pro-people governance in the region, Mr Prasad said in another tweet. The special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution was removed in 2019. Article 370 gave Jammu and Kashmir its constitution and decision-making rights on all matters prohibiting defense, communications and foreign affairs. His removal ended the special status for Kashmir, which was essential for his admission to India in 1947.







