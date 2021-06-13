S.Africa Ramaphosa president urges G7 nations to fill COVID-19 funding gap





JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has pushed the Group of Seven to help fund the World Health Organization’s program to boost COVID-19 testing, diagnosis and vaccines, the presidency said Sunday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, UK, June 13, 2021. Stefan Rousseau / Pool through REUTERS Ramaphosa, who joined a summit of the Club of Rich Democracies in England and addressed them on Saturday, said the G7 countries, which together account for more than half of global output, should support Access to the Accelerator COVID-19 funds to close the $ 16.8 billion funding gap for this year. We need to address the core funding gap for tests, treatments, critical supplies such as oxygen, and health systems that enable testing, treatment, and vaccination, Ramaphosa said in a presidency statement. The ACT Accelerator World Health Program for global COVID-19 treatments aims to track production rapidly and provide equal access to tests, treatments and vaccines in the fight against COVID-19. “If all G7 countries met their fair share target, this initiative would be funded by two-thirds and would be 90% funded if all G20 countries made their contributions in the fair share,” he said. Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa also urged G7 members to support TRIPS ‘waiver of patents for COVID-19 vaccines and to engage in negotiations that could help increase vaccine production. About 90% of African countries will miss a September target to vaccinate at least 10% of their populations against the virus as a third wave of pandemic approaches the continent, the WHO has said. Africa has now registered five million cases of COVID-19, with South Africa being the most affected region, a Reuters report has shown. If the world is to emerge from this severe crisis, it is essential that we work together to mobilize and direct resources to those countries in greatest need and to do so now, Ramaphosa said. The G7 group includes the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada. Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Edited by Gareth Jones

