International
State Oil Firms Establish PSA Oxygen Plants Across India, Oil Minister Says
NEW DELHI :
New Delhi: As part of India ‘s strategy to be ready for any possibility of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Medical Pressure Suction (PSA) generating plants are being deployed across the country, the steel minister said on Sunday. Dharmendra Pradhan oil and natural gas.
State-owned oil and gas companies are setting up PSA medical oxygen generation plants in 100 countries to help meet the need for oxygen in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha hospitals. Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.
As part of this plan, Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated a PSA-based Medical Oxygen Boosting Plant and Unit at Maharaj Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi. “
About 1,500 PSA oxygen plants are being set up through the contribution of the PM-CARES Fund and state-owned firms, among others.
The plant was set up by Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the country’s largest CNG distribution company as part of its CSR program. This plant can also be used to fill oxygen cylinders. “Six other PSA-based plants are being set up in Delhi by various oil and gas PSUs,” the IGL said in a statement.
This comes against the backdrop of an acute crisis of oxygen availability in the country amid an increase in bucket infections, which saw hospital beds and medicines run out. The situation was alarming with reported deaths of patients with covidium-19 disease due to low oxygen.
The plant is unique in nature and has a dual cylinder filling structure as well as multiple hospital feed. The capacity of this plant is 60 NM3 / Hr and can deliver oxygen with a purity of up to 96%. This plant is one of its kind in the entire Delhi NCR region, which can also fill 12 Jumbo Type-D Medical oxygen cylinders per hour through an oxygen compressor at 150 bar. “In addition to providing medical oxygen support to beds associated with hospital multiplication through tubes, this plant can also provide oxygen to empty oxygen cylinders,” the statement said.
Also, state-owned steel and oil and gas firms in India are supplying oxygen and providing cryogenic containers for transporting medical liquid oxygen. State-owned oil and gas firms are also setting up 10,500 beds to treat covid-19 patients near their plants and refineries.
“Steel companies played a major role in supplying LMO (liquid medical oxygen) nationwide by diverting their oxygen production capacity to LMO production and reducing steel production,” Pradhan said in the statement.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]