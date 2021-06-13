State Oil Firms Establish PSA Oxygen Plants Across India, Oil Minister Says

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: As part of India ‘s strategy to be ready for any possibility of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Medical Pressure Suction (PSA) generating plants are being deployed across the country, the steel minister said on Sunday. Dharmendra Pradhan oil and natural gas.

State-owned oil and gas companies are setting up PSA medical oxygen generation plants in 100 countries to help meet the need for oxygen in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha hospitals. Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

As part of this plan, Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated a PSA-based Medical Oxygen Boosting Plant and Unit at Maharaj Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi. “

About 1,500 PSA oxygen plants are being set up through the contribution of the PM-CARES Fund and state-owned firms, among others.

The plant was set up by Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the country’s largest CNG distribution company as part of its CSR program. This plant can also be used to fill oxygen cylinders. “Six other PSA-based plants are being set up in Delhi by various oil and gas PSUs,” the IGL said in a statement.

This comes against the backdrop of an acute crisis of oxygen availability in the country amid an increase in bucket infections, which saw hospital beds and medicines run out. The situation was alarming with reported deaths of patients with covidium-19 disease due to low oxygen.

The plant is unique in nature and has a dual cylinder filling structure as well as multiple hospital feed. The capacity of this plant is 60 NM3 / Hr and can deliver oxygen with a purity of up to 96%. This plant is one of its kind in the entire Delhi NCR region, which can also fill 12 Jumbo Type-D Medical oxygen cylinders per hour through an oxygen compressor at 150 bar. “In addition to providing medical oxygen support to beds associated with hospital multiplication through tubes, this plant can also provide oxygen to empty oxygen cylinders,” the statement said.

Also, state-owned steel and oil and gas firms in India are supplying oxygen and providing cryogenic containers for transporting medical liquid oxygen. State-owned oil and gas firms are also setting up 10,500 beds to treat covid-19 patients near their plants and refineries.

“Steel companies played a major role in supplying LMO (liquid medical oxygen) nationwide by diverting their oxygen production capacity to LMO production and reducing steel production,” Pradhan said in the statement.

