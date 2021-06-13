France’s Macron faces UK Johnson over Brexit geography

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron entered the Brexit riots on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit by making contacts with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the geography of the UK and post-Brexit France.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, UK, June 12, 2021. Stefan Rousseau / Pool via REUTERS

Ever since the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016, both sides have been trying to solve the riddle of what to do for the UK Northern Ireland which has a land border with EU member Ireland.

Over the years of discussions, both sides have made little progress, agreeing on many texts and agreements only to find that their solutions do not meet much expectations, and then arguing about what to do.

After all, the discussion continues to turn into the delicate patchwork of history, nationalism, religion, and geography that intertwine in Northern Ireland.

The latest spat comes after the Britains Telegraph reported that Macron had suggested during G7 talks with Johnson that Northern Ireland was not part of the UK after the prime minister asked how he would react if French courts prevent the sending of Toulouse sausages to Paris.

The president said Toulouse and Paris were part of a single geographical area and that Northern Ireland was on an island, the Elysee Palace said.

The president wants to point out that the situation was quite different and that it was not fair to make that kind of comparison, Elysee said.

The British-led region remains deeply divided along sectarian lines: Many Catholic nationalists aspire to union with Ireland while Protestant unionists want to stay in the UK.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab expressed his criticism of the EU for treating Northern Ireland as if it were a separate country and not part of the UK and that this approach was harming the British province.

Various EU figures here in Carbis Bay, but honestly for months and years, have characterized Northern Ireland somewhat as a separate country and that is wrong. “It’s a failure to understand the facts,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr.

BREXIT ALBANIA

The EU does not want Northern Ireland to be a back door to its single market, but will not accept a border between the province and the Republic of Ireland. The two sides agreed to establish controls between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom as part of Northern Ireland protocol, the element of the Brexit divorce agreement relating to trade in the province.

Britain now says those controls are extremely difficult and divisive, and pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland say the deal runs counter to a 1998 US-brokered peace deal that ended three decades of violence.

Britain will do whatever it takes to protect its territorial integrity in a trade dispute with the European Union, Johnson said on Saturday, threatening emergency measures if no solution is found.

It is time for the government to stop talking about the Protocol adjustments and take the necessary steps to remove it, said Edwin Poots, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, Northern Ireland’s largest political party.

He said he wrote to Macron whose comments he described as offensive and ignorant.

Macron reminded Johnson that it was a British decision to leave the bloc.

He reminded (Johnson) that the UK’s exit from the EU was a British decision and that it was necessary to stick to the word given, Elysee said. The president then steered the conversation back to key G7 issues.