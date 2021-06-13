Downing Street protects the beach barbecue at the G7 in closure





Downing Street has defended the beach barbecue enjoyed by leaders at the G7 summit, insisting it comply with coronavirus rules. Less than 30 guests were at the event, the prime minister’s spokesman said. The event last night took place in a completely safe Covid way within existing rules, the spokesman said. Those who attended the summit had a daily testing schedule and the event was held outside.





This was an informal meeting of G7 leaders and is rightly held privately, but you can see it was a relaxed atmosphere and gave the leaders a chance to discuss outside a formal setting. Boris Johnson and wife Carrie hosted a BBQ on the beach in Carbis Bay on Saturday night as G7 world leaders enjoyed a spectacular performance by the Red Arrows. Drinking a pale Tribute ale bottle, Mr Johnson was seen talking to French President Emmanuel Macron on the beach as the group relaxed after seven hours of meetings. Before the BBQ, the Red Arrows departed from the Bay of Carbis and turned into an arc several times before splitting. Residents at St Ives port cheered with delight as the famous planes moved into the lineup creating red, white and blue colors in the sky. The Prime Minister later wrote on Twitter “What a sight! Thanks to the RAF Red Arrows for an amazing show,” and later spoke to one of the Red Arrows pilots. The food for the BBQ, which was held in front of the hotel where the meetings were taking place, was made by local chef Simon Stallard from Hut Hidden in Portscatho while cooking sparkling scallops, Curgurrell crab claws and Portscatho mackerel for beginners. The leaders were also entertained by Johnsons’s one-year-old son, Wilfred, who turned small towards his mother with the leaders and their partners watching him with admiration.







