At least 13 dead after rocket hits northern Syrian hospital





At least 13 people, including two medical personnel, were killed after rockets hit a hospital in a northern Syrian city controlled by Turkish-backed fighters.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the bombings, which came from areas where government troops and Kurdish-led fighters were stationed.

The governor of Turkey’s Hatay province, across the border from Afrin, also said the attack killed 13 civilians and wounded 27, adding that it included rocket shells and hospital artillery. The governor’s office blamed the attack on Syrian Kurdish groups. A war monitor, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at 18. The dispute could not be reconciled immediately. The American Medical Association of Syria (SAMS), an aid group that helps health centers in opposition areas, said al-Shifaa Hospital in the city of Afrin was targeted by two rockets. The attack destroyed the polyclinic department, emergency room and delivery rooms, the group said. Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in 2018 in a military operation that expelled local Kurdish fighters and displaced thousands of Kurdish residents. Ankara considers the Kurdish fighters who controlled the Afrin terrorists. Since then, there have been a series of attacks on Turkish targets in the area. The leader of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abadi, denied that his forces were behind the attack. In a tweet, he said the US-backed SDF condemned the attack and called it a violation of international law.







