Sri Lanka seeks US $ 40 million in compensation for Singapore-registered ship fires





COLOMBO, June 12 (AFP): Sri Lanka is seeking $ 40 million in damages from the operator of a ship that left massive pollution when it caught fire off the west coast of the country, officials have announced. Ports and Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena said an interim request had been lodged with X-Press Feeders, which controls the MV X-Press Pearl registered in Singapore. The ship has been submerged in the seas near Colombo since June 2 after burning for nearly two weeks and releasing tons of plastic raw material that flooded local beaches. Sri Lankan environmentalists have called it “the worst maritime disaster” in the country’s history. “In addition to this (claim), we will also seek reimbursement of the cost of extinguishing the fire,” Abeygunawardena said, adding that full environmental damage was still being assessed. Sri Lanka has sought help from Australia in studying the impact on the local maritime economy, which has been hit by a fishing ban imposed since the disaster. Fisheries Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the ban along an 80-kilometer (50-mile) stretch of coastline was lifted on Saturday except near the ruins. “About 20,000 fishermen ‘s families were affected by the ban,” Wijesekera said. “Many of the beaches have been cleared of plastic debris from the boat.” Officials said about 1,200 tonnes of plastic cartridges and other debris collected from the beaches were being stored in 45 transport containers. On May 20 the X-Press Pearl reported an acid leak on board and caught fire as it was about to enter the port of Colombo. The fire was extinguished after 13 days, but the ship’s stern hit the bottom of the shallow sea when a tug tried to move it into the deeper waters. Two explosions on board saw several containers of cargo fall into the Indian Ocean and the plastic raw material later crushed the west sea of ​​the island. “It will take us another two weeks to remove all the plastic debris we have collected. Only 1,200 tonnes have been stored and a similar amount has not yet been removed,” said an official involved in the cleanup. Sri Lanka is also investigating an oil spill north of Colombo port to see if it is a leak from the rubble. X-Press Feeders operator said a wreck inspection found no oil leaks from the ship’s fuel tanks, but water in the area had been bleached since the ship sank. X-Press Feeders has deployed representatives from the International Federation of Tanker Owners Pollution and Oil Spill Response to monitor any oil spills and help clean up beaches. Sri Lankan environmentalists last week sued the government and the ship’s operator for claiming failure to prevent disaster. – AFP







