Covid-19: The second group of the Sinopharm vaccine that arrives on Sunday evening





BAF aircraft crews loaded with Sinopharm vaccine doses at Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday, June 13, 2021 Facebook / Hualong Yan



This second shipment is a gift from China to Bangladesh Two Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) planes left China for home with 600,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday morning. The planes took off from Beijing Capital International Airport around 10 a.m. (Bangladesh time) and will arrive in Dhaka at 5:30 p.m., an ISPR press release said. This is the second shipment of vaccine doses that China is sending to Bangladesh as a gift. The first shipment of 500,000 doses was delivered on 12 May. Bangladesh launched its national Covid-19 vaccination program on February 7 by administering Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The country has so far received seven million doses of Covishield through its contract. In addition, India gave Bangladesh 3.3 million vaccines as a gift. However, on April 25, the government suspended the administration of the first doses with Covishield, just a day after India said it would no longer transport vaccine doses to Bangladesh at any time, as the Covid-19 situation worsened there. While SII has not been able to provide the number of doses they promised, many people are waiting for the second strokes after taking the first. Meanwhile, health authorities administered the Sinopharm vaccine to 500 medical college students on May 25th. Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) administered the Sinopharm vaccine to over 450 Chinese nationals as well. On May 31, the country also received just over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under the Covax structure run by the World Health Organization and Gavi, the vaccine alliance. Read also – Covid-19: Bangladeshi signs deal with China to buy vaccines To address the vaccine shortage, Bangladesh has also requested two million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the US, after the latter announced on April 26 that it would share the vaccine with the world. The US government said they would make the vaccine, but they had not yet decided how many doses they would be able to provide to Bangladesh. Bangladesh needs at least 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine immediately, for a second dose. The US reportedly wants to give the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh. On June 3, the White House announced its plan to share vaccines directly with Bangladesh as part of a framework to provide 80 million doses of vaccine globally by the end of the month.







