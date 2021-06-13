Two-thirds of eligible people in Dubai were fully vaccinated against COVID-19





Photo Photo: A man receives a dose of coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19), in Dubai, UAE December 28, 2020. REUTERS / Abdel Hadi Ramahi DUBAI (Reuters) – About two-thirds of people qualified for inoculation against COVID-19 have now received two doses of the vaccine in Dubai, the UAE’s tourist and business center, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said. Dubai is the most populous of the seven emirates that make up the UAE and has one of the busiest airports in the world. For six months the UAE has been running one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world against COVID-19, initially using a vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and then adding Pfizer / BioNTech pictures and AstraZeneca and Russias Sputnik V. DHA Deputy General Director Alawi Alsheikh Ali told Dubai Television late Saturday that 83% of people over the age of 16 – or about 2.3 million people – had now received at least one dose of the vaccine and that 64% had received two doses in the emirates. The UAE recently said that nearly 85% of its total eligible population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, without saying how many people had had both doses. The UAE, which does not break down the number of cases by Emirates, has seen an increase in the number of infections in the past month. It registered 2,281 new cases on Saturday, bringing it to a total of about 596,000 cases so far. Daily cases peaked at almost 4,000 per day in early February. DHA said 90% of COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units at Dubai hospitals were unvaccinated, without specifying when that statistic was recorded. Written by Lisa Barrington; Edited by Gareth Jones

