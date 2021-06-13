Govt launches O2 project to meet growing demand for medical oxygen

According to the project, a National Oxygen Consortium is enabling the supply at the national level of critical raw materials such as zeolite, the establishment of small oxygen plants, the production of compressors, end products, ie. Oxygen plants, concentrators and fans, the government said. The consortium is not only looking forward to providing immediate relief for the short term but is also working to strengthen the production ecosystem for long-term readiness, said the Office of the Chief Scientific Advisor.

A committee of experts has evaluated critical equipment such as oxygen plants, concentrators and fans, from a group of India-based manufacturers, start-ups and MSMEs in partnership with FICCI, MESA and others. The production and supply consortium also includes Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL); Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE); C-CAMP, Bengaluru; IIT Kanpur (IIT-K); IIT Delhi (IIT-D); IIT Bombay (IIT-B), IIT Hyderabad (IIT-H); IISER, Bhopal; Venture Center, Pune; and more than 40 MSMEs.

The second wave of covid-19 saw an increase in demand for medical oxygen in various parts of the country. While meeting current demand, the production of medical oxygen also became important to ensure that India has an adequate supply in the future.

The consortium has started providing CSR / philanthropic grants from organizations such as USAID, the Edwards Life Science Foundation, the Climate Affairs Foundation, etc. The Hope Foundation, American Indian Foundation, Walmart, Hitachi, BNP Paribas and Chips eInfo are providing oxygen concentrations and VPSA / PSA Plants as part of their CSR efforts to assist consortia work. NMDC Ltd has agreed to fund the procurement of raw materials such as zeolite for producers in the consortium.

In addition to generating oxygen, cases of covid-19 increased in different parts of the country leaving the infrastructure in hospitals under great pressure. The government is also looking at modular hospitals which are an extension of the hospital infrastructure and can be built next to an existing hospital building.

The Office of the Chief Scientific Adviser invited private sector companies, donor organizations and individuals to support various projects of national importance. The Project Expansion Hospitals is one such initiative. The PSA office identified the claims of close to 50 hospitals in the states where the highest number of kovid-19 cases was reported.

Modulus Housing, an incubator startup at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) developed MediCAB hospitals. This enables the construction of an additional facility with 100 beds in 3 weeks time. MediCAB Hospitals have been established with a dedicated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) area that can accommodate a variety of life support equipment and medical devices. These negative pressure mobile hospitals have a lifespan of about 25 years, and they can also be relocated in the future for any disaster response in less than a week.

These rapidly deployed hospitals will fill a large health infrastructure gap in India’s fight against covid-19, particularly in rural areas and smaller cities. “The PS / O has been actively working to provide CSR support to implement these projects in various areas across the country,” the government said in a statement.

Modulus Housing has begun setting up additional MediCAB hospitals with the help of the American Indian Foundation (AIF). Mastercard, Texas Instruments, Zscaler, PNB Housing, Goldman Sachs, Lenovo and the NASSCOM Foundation have also expanded support for CSR. The first batch of 100 hospital beds is being commissioned in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh); Amravati, Pune and Jalna (Maharastra); Mohali (Punjab) and a 20-bed hospital in Raipur (Chhattisgarh). Bengaluru (Karnataka) will each have 20, 50 and 100 beds in the first phase.

The PSA office has also partnered with Tata Projects Ltd to set up modular hospitals in multiple locations in Punjab and Chhattisgarh. They have started work in 48 modular inpatient hospitals in Gurdaspur and Faridkot (Punjab). ICU expansion at numerous hospitals in Chhattisgarh including Raipur, Jashpur, Bemetara, Kanker and Gaurella are also underway.

April and May saw a sudden increase in covid-19 cases reaching up to 450,000 per day and deaths affecting up to 4,000 every day. Some patients had disturbing times in providing oxygen, while many died due to lack of hospital beds, oxygen, and medical treatment.

India has reported 80,834 fresh cases of covidium-19 in the last 24 hours. The active load of seats on Sunday stands at 1,026,159. A net decline of 54,531 has been witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 3.49% of the country’s total positive cases. Cumulatively India has conducted over 378.1 million (378,132,474) tests so far.

The cumulative number of doses of covid-19 vaccines administered in the country exceeded 250 million on Saturday under the Nationwide Vaccination Machine. Nearly 3,484,239 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

