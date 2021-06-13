With Merkel gone, Canadas Trudeau Aspires will be the G-7 Dean





With German Chancellor Angela Merkel preparing to step down from the international stage, the leader in the longevity of the Group of Seven is Justin Trudeau of Canada. As he is positioning himself as the new young statesman, no one sees him owning the role the way the German chancellor did. Joe Biden has decades of experience on the international stage, even if he is new to the US presidency. France’s Emmanuel Macron has aggressively positioned himself as Merkel’s successor in Europe (she will retire after the September election) and Italy’s Mario Draghi, with his years of experience running The European Central Bank is used to being heard wherever it goes. In the company of such heavyweights, the leader of the smaller G-7 economy cuts a marginal figure, despite efforts to be the new “dean”, as it became known among the Canadian delegation at this weekend’s summit in Carbis Bay on the south coast of England. Indeed, as leaders walked across the long beach board on Friday to take their positions for the traditional “family photo”, Trudeau crawls after Macron made a line for Biden. In 2017, Macron had gravitated towards the Canadian with a fresh face. These images tell only a part of the story. As Brexit erupted on the outskirts of the meeting, Trudeau offered his services as a mediator. Canadian officials say the 49-year-old prime minister, who has been in power since 2015, sincerely believes he can help the UK and the European Union find a solution to trade dispute over Northern Ireland. No one has taken it with the offer, presumably, even as Brexit tensions boil over on the final day of the summit. The host, Boris Johnson, however, touched on him to lead a major discussion on China and how to counter its growing economic and strategic power. A Canadian official said he was aware of his experience. Trudeau has certainly experienced the wrath of Beijing. Canada has found itself increasingly strained between the two superpowers, which are also its biggest trading partners. Two Canadians – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – remain jailed in China on national security charges after Canadian border guards arrested Meng Wanzhou, Chief Financial Officer of Huawei Technologies Co. in 2018, according to an extradition request from the US A former senior official from a G-7 country recalls Trudeau at previous summits, including the one in Sicily, when the clean-shaven Canadian was literally moved by photographers everywhere he went. In Cornwall, his morning swims and runs were ignored. Back in 2017, in Taormina, the official mark that Trudeau was much liked and that it should not be forgotten that the survival of an electoral cycle in the current political era is no small thing. If Trudeau could aspire to seize Merkel’s throne at the G-7, the official was clear: no way. Before it is here, it is in Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

