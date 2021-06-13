International
Peta Credlin Appointed an Australian Order Officer in Queens birthday honors | Peta Credlin
Peta Credlin, former Tony Abbotts chief of staff and current head of Sky News, has been named an Australian Order Officer in Queens birthday celebrations.
The controversial broadcaster, columnist and veteran staff of the Liberals was named to the second highest rank under the honors system for her contribution to Australian politics.
AOs are designated for distinguished services of a high degree Australia or humanity in general.
Credlins Honor is the latest in a string of nominations made by the Honor Board for controversial recipients, including Prof Adrian Cheok, a robot sex expert and former far-right political candidate; Bettina Arndt, a sex therapist who interviewed a convicted pedophile and described female student behavior as sexually provocative; and tennis player Margaret Court, who has previously said that transgender children were the work of the devil.
Governor-General David Hurley said this year it is important that the Order of Australia represents the diversity and strength of Australia.
I am prioritizing awareness raising and engagement with the Australian Order among groups that have historically been underrepresented, he said.
In 2020, Credlin apologized in the air after mistakenly blaming the Melbourne community of South Sudan for spreading Covid-19, based on a false report.
Credlin said young migrants are in urgent need of learning English and erroneously claimed that blocking restrictions had been violated at the end of the Ramadan holiday. However, the vast majority of South Sudan’s Melbourne community is Christian, not Muslim.
Earlier this year, she was also forced to apologize in the air to former Labor Prime Minister Kevin Rudd as part of a confidential defamation settlement after she mistakenly said he was conducting a data.
In recent years, official reviews and complaints have been filed against the honors given to Arndt, Cheok and journalist Mike Carlton.
On Monday, Credlin became AO for her distinguished service in parliament and politics, in policy development and in the executive function of government.
Prior to her move to journalism, Credlin served as chief of staff for Abbott between 2009 and 2013, while he was prime minister and opposition leader, and as deputy chief of staff for Malcolm Turnbull when he was opposition leader.
Recently, Credlin has been a keen critic of Victoria’s blockages and the performance of Prime Minister Daniel Andrews, through her Credlin show on Sky News, and as a regular columnist for News Ltd.
This week, Credlin told Sky News that Victoria increasingly resembles a failed state and that the last blockage was based on a lie as two cases were found to be false positives.
This year, a total of 947 people were honored with the Order of Australia and 44% of the beneficiaries were women, the highest in history.
The Anglican Archbishop of Brisbane, Phillip Aspinall, was also appointed at the highest level of the system of honors an Associate of the Order of Australia (AC) for outstanding service to the Anglican Church of Australia, for the development of ecumenical relations and professional standards, and through commitment to justice and social welfare.
In 2016, Aspinall was mentioned in the royal commission in institutional responses to child sexual abuse when an alleged victim claimed he told them to depart from his sinful path of pursuing legal action against the church.
The other persons appointed to an AC were Frances Adamson, a diplomat who is the future governor of South Australia; Barbara Baker, a former lawyer who is the future governor of Tasmania; Prof. Kurt Lambeck, Professor of Geophysics at the Australian National University; and David McAllister, former artistic director of the Australian Ballet.
Fifty persons were appointed Officer of Order (AO), 252 were appointed Member of Order (AM) and 640 were awarded the Medal of Order (OAM).
