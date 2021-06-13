Deadly rocket attack targets hospital in Syria Afrin | Bashar al-Assad News





The shelling, in an area controlled by Turkish-backed fighters, killed at least 13 people and wounded 27.

At least 13 people, including two medical personnel, were killed and several wounded in two separate artillery attacks in the Turkish-backed Syrian-controlled northern city of Afrin, activists and an aid group said on Sunday. The first attack hit a residential area, while the second hit a hospital a little later, civil defense sources told the Reuters news agency. Video footage on social media showed victims amid the rubble of al-Shifa Hospital, which was out of service after the attack. It was not immediately clear who was behind the bombings, which reportedly came from areas where Syrian government troops and Kurdish-led fighters are stationed. The governor of Hatay Turkeys province, across the border from Afrin, and the Turkish defense ministry also said the attack killed 13 civilians and wounded 27, adding that it included hospital rockets and artillery. The governor’s office blamed the attack on Syrian Kurdish groups. Members of the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) sift through the rubble at al-Shifa Hospital following the bombing of the rebel-held city of Afrin in northern Syria [Bakr Al-Kasem/AFP] Ankara condemned the attack, saying it was launched by the Syrian Kurdish People’s Defense Units (YPG), which forms the backbone of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF said it was not behind the attacks. Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist group linked to the Kurdish separatist group, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), inside Turkey. The PKK has been designated a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at 18. Al Jazeera could not verify conflicting death tolls. The shelling targeted several areas of the city and hit the hospital, Syrian Observatory Director Rami Abdurrahman was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency. Artillery fire started from the northern province of Aleppo where militias loyal to Iran and the North [Syrian] the regime are deployed near Kurdish-led areas, he added. The Syrian American Medical Association (SAMS), an aid group that helps health centers in opposition areas, confirmed that the hospital was targeted by two rockets that destroyed the polyclinic department, emergency room and delivery rooms. Two of the 13 killed were hospital staff and two were ambulance drivers, SAMS said. Eleven employees were injured. SAMS said the hospital was one of the largest facilities in northern Syria providing thousands of medical services each month and its coordinates were shared as part of a United Nations-led deconflict mechanism. Afrin was cleared mainly by YPG fighters in 2018 through a military operation by Turkey. Ankara now maintains a large military presence in the area, deploying thousands of troops.







