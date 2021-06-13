Fawad urges SC to implement Article 140-A to address Sindh-Pakistan ‘constitutional crisis’

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry asked the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday to ensure the implementation of Article 140-A of the Constitution in Sindh to address what he called a constitutional crisis in the province.

Article 140-A requires provincial governments to establish local governments in their jurisdiction.

Speaking to media representatives in Karachi, the federal minister said that Sindh Prime Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had turned to nationalist politics and had broken away from the politics of Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He also accused the Sindh government of misusing development funds.

About Rs 16-18 billion has been transferred to Sindh over the last two-three years and with the increase of the provincial share in the new budget the province will receive another 7-7.5 billion through the NFC (National Finance Commission) award, the minister said, asking, Where do these funds go?

He also stressed that in the absence of a capable police force, the provincial government had to rely on the Rangers to maintain order and law in Karachi since the 1990s.

Every year, they (the Sindh government) pay the Rangers and pray that the paramilitary force remains deployed here [in Karachi].

Chaudhry added that while the Sindh government seemed to have limited its work to enjoy protocols, the situation in the rest of the province was no different.

They receive large sums for areas like Ghotki and Badin, which produce gas and oil, due to special development packages. But look at the condition of Badin and Ghotki today, he said.

The Minister further said that the health care system in Sindh was completely destroyed and the situation was so dire that the SC had to intervene and direct the Center to take administrative control of the three main Sindh hospitals, namely Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease and the National Institute of Child Health.

The MPA from the Sindhs leadership should think about such issues, Chaudhry stressed.

Reiterating that the province was receiving sufficient funding without any indication of where it was being spent and without any visible sign of investment in its cities and districts, he said a PPP member became prime minister after every five years who is then used by Zardari family as a doll.

The Prime Minister of Sindh and the Assembly of Sindh have been left without decision making [powers]. Decision-making does not depend on those in the assembly, but with the people in the Bilawal House, he commented. This is a constitutional crisis in Sindh that we are going through.

Despite having created a disturbing picture of the province, however, the minister ruled out the possibility of imposing governors ruling in the province. There is no provision for it in the Constitution, he said, stressing the need for the rooftop court to ensure the implementation of Article 140-A of the Constitution.

That is the responsibility of the Supreme Court, he added.

Chaudhry said the NFC should be rewarded and strong local governments, which can resolve local issues, should be placed under Section 140-A.

Otherwise no district will receive funding here, he said, accusing the provincial government of handing out project contracts to its preferred persons.

Stressing the need to hold local government elections in accordance with Article 140-A, he said the implementation of the said provision would mean the administrative, financial and political transfer of power to the district level and called it the only way for Sindhs rural and urban populations to get their due rights.

The Minister also drew attention to the leadership and other influential persons of the Sindh who entered into the agreement agreement with the National Bureau of Accountability. He alleged that the anti-graft observer had received the largest amount in the Sindh plea agreements.

And that amount is just the tip of the iceberg as most of the amount has been sent to Dubai and London, he noted, referring to money laundering cases against PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Electoral reforms

Chaudhry in his press also responded to PML-Ns Ahsan Iqbal, who had criticized the government’s electoral reforms and expressed reservations about its plans to let foreign Pakistanis vote in the general election.

Ahsan Iqbal, Mohsin Ranjha and the PML-N leadership have rejected Pakistanis abroad in complete humiliation, Chaudhry said. He (Iqbal) said that foreign Pakistanis have little idea about him [Pakistans] internal affairs. I want to ask who are Nawaz Sharif, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Ishaq Dar [then]?

The minister said while these PML-N leaders were also residing abroad, the difference between them was that they had left the country after “looting money”, while other Pakistanis abroad worked and sent their hard-earned money home. .

I condemn the remarks of PML-Ns [regarding overseas Pakistanis], he said.

On the issue of electronic voting, another issue that remains a bone of contention between the government and the opposition, Chaudhry claimed that the opposition had rejected the idea of ​​using electronic voting machines for the poll without even knowing the technology.

Stressing that a change in the use of technology was just one of 49 proposals from the government in the National Assembly, the minister said the opposition had full freedom to propose an alternative change on the issue.

We have proposed the use of technology because we want all parties to accept the election [results] without raising doubts, he explained. But the PML-N has realized that it has no chance of winning the next election and is already crying out for manipulation.