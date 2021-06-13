Green fingers burned at the G-7 summit

If you are eager to know what it is like to attend a G-7 summit, Jack Blanchard takes you through every political, diplomatic and media stratum in Podcast in Westminster Insider episode, with Tony Blair.

Let’s get into it.

The global climate debate is markedly different from the American domestic debate. How will we know if the G-7 has increased speed today?

Karl Mathiesen, senior climate correspondent:

I want to know if there will be a genuine discussion about taxing imports from countries that do not do enough to fight climate change. The EU is preparing a proposal to crack down on high-carbon goods, including steel, and wants to force the issue, even though US climate envoy John Kerry has urged them to withdraw. From the US perspective, the move is politically explosive: it is guaranteed to irritate opponents of carbon prices in Congress almost as much as it will increase tensions with China, India and other emerging economies. But the White House also knows it will eventually have to put in place some sort of border protection to keep industries from escaping tougher emissions cuts and establishing carbon paradises.

Ryan Heath, author of Global Translations:

It is difficult for the G-7 to grow because Congress has not translated Bidens’ climate commitments into legally binding targets and investments. So a strong new commitment would be just more words that do not have a congressional mandate. The words presidential and G-7 still matter, of course, but if you listen to scientific input, there really is no time for more words without action.

Mathiesen: So far in this morning’s talks, the G-7 countries have not been able to agree on a timeline to end their use of coal for electricity, an EU official said. EU-backed UK hosts had pushed for a commitment to “remove” coal in the 2030s, the official said. But the draft summit communiqué now contains only an open promise to “accelerate” the decomposition of carbon-intensive fuel.

Without a timeline, the language would be weaker than a pledge made by G-7 environment ministers in May.

Which countries or leaders are holding the best and worst summit?

Anita Kumar, White House Correspondent and Associate Editor:

Biden Biden Biden Other leaders, even those he had just met, could not stop praising him. But that, of course, has nothing to do with Biden. This is about relieving them from dealing with Donald Trump anymore. Trump spent four years attacking them on Twitter, accusing their countries of removing the United States and withdrawing international agreements. That Biden actually wants to work with them is also icing on the cake.

David M. Herszenhorn, President of the Brussels Correspondence:

Ryan, the question should be, which leader besides Joe Biden is holding the best summit? It is not right to set others against the guy who is valued as the savior of global cooperation and rule-based multilateral order. Leaving aside that POTUS is the largest at the moment, the European Council Charles Michel is holding a surprisingly good summit. The EU seems to be securing many of its priorities in the communiqué (an effort it shares with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen). But Michel brokered a deal to release Armenian prisoners of war, in partnership with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and her surprise announcement on Saturday set an example of the high-profile EU-US partnership back in action.

Rym Momtaz, senior correspondent, France:

If this was supposed to be Britains big global debut with world media in the country, it is a big failure. There is no mobile PCR testing facility for the required evidence, no food at the media center and journalists are parked a few hours away from where the leaders meet. Almost everything was created to keep journalists as far away as possible. It is not a good picture when you restore the G-7 as a values-driven democratic group. At the last G-7 personally, hosted by France in Biarritz, the newspapers were off-road by the leaders and had plenty of opportunities to clash with leaders. What it all adds up to: not an appealing news summit.

Kumar: I’m happy to sign up for this, Rym. It was a complete failure. Lessons learned from the G-7: do not have a global summit in Cornwall and do not have one during a pandemic. The small Newquay Airport just can’t handle the entire outgoing delegation, so the US press and staff charter plane has been diverted to Cardiff, Wales.

Anna Isaac, trade and economics correspondent:

The G-7 meeting has expanded a division of the British Cabinet on how tough the UK should hold on China, which means that the final position on China will be one of the most discussed parts of the G-7 communiqué. Johnson was more successful at pushing his foreign policy agenda through summit invitations in India, South Africa, South Korea and Australia.

Heath: Johnson could also do without images like this one with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Merkel ended up with her elbow slapping her). But his biggest trick is all his fault: scheduling today’s press conference during a big football match.

Beyond the long communication with what will the leaders from Cornwall fly?

Heath: The Biden administrations’ wording is that they are satisfied with the convergence among G-7 members on issues of strategic importance (aka China) both in terms of convergence direction and also the speed with which it is happening, according to a senior official. of administration. The result is that Biden thinks he has cemented old and new relationships this weekend, and the ingredients are now capable of a sustained and comprehensive push against China in issues and areas in which China is a systematic US rival

Herszenhorn: The more it changes as they say en anglais, plus the difference ça. Enlargement seems impossible, certainly not going back to the G-8

Kumar: Some people argue that the G-7’s influence has waned because it does not include China or emerging powers. It still seems unlikely to change. All seven countries are developed democracies, whose GDP makes up almost half of the global economy and they will not be eager to change it. Remember they already have the G-20. And I agree with David. There is no talk of allowing Russia again as accusations of aggression against the country continue to pile up.

Heath: If the G-7 is to become the G-10, it will take a champion to put strong pressure on it. Overall, G-7 members like to be at a small, exclusive table and not worry about China criticizing them: Gone are the days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in London said. Sunday.

But what I think is strengthened at this summit is the feeling that the G-7 is a values-driven democratic club. His original goal was to run the world economy, and this shifted with the rise of authoritarian rivals, and because they were all burned by Russia being a member who rejected their values.