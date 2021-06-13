The man fell from the bridge of the M57 highway while the traffic was developing in both directions





The Samaritans (116 123)samaritans.orgoperates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write about how you feel, or if you are worried about being heard on the phone, you can email the Samaritans [email protected], write to Freepost RSRB-KKBY-CYJK, PO Box 9090, STIRLING, FK8 2SA and visit www.samaritans.org/branches to find your nearest branch. For support for the peopleto feel suicidal, if you are worried about someone or if you are miserable by suicide seehttp://shiningalightonsuicide.org.uk QETESI (0800 58 58 58) thecalmzone.netthere is a helpline is for men who are down or have hit a wall for some reason, who need to talk or find information and support. They are open from 5am to midnight, 365 days a year. Childline (0800 1111)runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number will not appear on your phone bill. PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41)is a voluntary organization that supports adolescents and young adults who feel suicidal. Eating Disorders:Beat provides helplines for adults and teens that provide support and information about eating disorders. These helplines are free to call from all phones. Adult helpline: 0808 801 0677, Student helpline: 0808 801 0811, Youth helpline: 0808 801 0711. www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk Anorexia & Bulimia Care:ABC provides ongoing care, emotional support, and practical guidance for anyone affected by eating disorders, those struggling in person, and parents, family, and friends. Helpline: 03000 11 12 13.www.anorexiabulimiacare.org.uk/ Students Against Depressionis a website for students who are depressed, have low mood or have suicidal thoughts. Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullyingstudentsagainstdepression.org For information and links to charities and organizations that can help with substance abuse, visithttps://www.supportline.org.uk/problems/drugs/







