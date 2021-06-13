Chinese intruder arrested for smuggling 1,300 Indian SIMs to China: Police

Kolkata: Agencies investigating Chinese national Han Junwe, arrested while crossing illegally in India, say he was a student at a university run by the Peoples Liberation Army, where he studied English.

Han, produced in Malda District Court on Saturday after his arrest at the Sultanpur border on Thursday, was remanded in police custody until June 18.

Police now claim that the Chinese national said during interrogation that he is an English graduate of Chun Shi Gong Cheng University in China.

The university is said to be under the control of the Chinese army PLA.

Usually PLA or MSS (Chinese intelligence services) sponsor brilliant students to study English and other languages ​​when they want them to accept a career in espionage.

An investigator in the case told IANS that Han showed incredible confidence in trying to reach his Chinese friend, Sun Jiang, in Lucknow even after being held by the ATS there for serious charges.

“It is possible that his superiors, if he were to work for Chinese intelligence, had charged him with rescuing his friend, whose interrogation in Lucknow threatened to throw the lid on a well-embedded spy network ahead of a dark commercial operation. “

Han has agreed to send back to China 1,300 Indian SIM cards which would be of value only to an intelligence agency sending agents regularly or a rogue syndicate.

It is not clear how he managed to secure such a large number of SIM cards in the first place. The interrogation also revealed that his associates hid SIM cards in their underwear to smuggle them from India.

More than 5 Indian loops have lost over Rs 150 crore in two months from a nationwide syndicate operated by Chinese fraudsters backed by Indian associates offering liquid returns on an online multi-level marketing (MLM) campaign.

This follows the major fraud of Chinese loan applications and analysts say these indicate an “unusually national vulnerability” to Chinese cyber fraud.

The latest campaign was operated through two “malicious mobile applications” – Power Bank and EZPlan, Delhi Police said.

“Indian intelligence must investigate the angle of national security that emerges from these scams. “If these platforms can deceive Indians to such an extent, they can certainly secure covert payments to Chinese agents in India and help them infiltrate institutions of national security importance,” said Colonel G. Srikumar ( retd), a former military intelligence officer decorated with in-depth knowledge of Chinese espionage operations.

Eleven people, including a Tibetan woman and two regular accountants based in Delhi and Gurugram, were arrested after multiple raids in Delhi-NCR and West Bengal since June 2. Traces of the union were confirmed in West Bengal, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Odisha, Assam and Surat and Gujarat, police said.

Nearly $ 11 million of fraudulent money was blocked in various bank accounts and online payment gateways operated by union members based in India as well as China.

Dozens of Chinese and their Indian accomplices have been arrested from all over India in fraudulent loan application for many states.

Srikumar said Junwe’s connections in Bangladesh should be thoroughly investigated, if necessary with the help of security agencies in Bangladesh.

“It is clear that he had a strong logistical support in Bangladesh,” Srikumar told IANS.

Han, a Hubei resident in China, was arrested by the BSF while trying to enter the country across the India-Bangla border in Malda district last Thursday. One of his accomplices, Sun Jiang, was arrested by UP Police earlier this year.

Sun named Han as an accomplice during interrogation by UP Police and a Blu notification was launched to gather additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in connection with a crime.

Han told his investigators shortly after his arrest that his Indian visa application had been rejected following Sun’s arrest, leaving him with no choice but to try to enter India either via Bangladesh or Nepal.

In his initial interrogation, Han also told BSF officers that he owns a hotel in Gurugram and has been to India at least four times since 2010. While some of the hotel staff are Chinese, some Indian nationals are also employed at the hotel, he said

