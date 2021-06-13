Moscow to donate free cars to encourage people to get the COVID vaccine





The mayor of Moscow (Reuters) said on Sunday that the city would provide free cars at a price draw for residents receiving COVID-19 in a bid to speed up the slow rate of vaccinations between coronavirus cases. The Russian capital reported 7,704 new infections on Sunday, more in a single day since December 24th. Authorities reported 14,723 cases nationwide, the largest one-day number since February 13. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told residents Saturday to stay out of work this coming week to help curb the spread of the virus, effectively declaring a long public holiday. This is only a temporary solution, he said in a follow-up blog on Sunday. To avoid new restrictions and to ensure a lasting improvement of the situation, we need to significantly speed up vaccinations. Sobyanin has publicly cried over how few residents have chosen to get the vaccine. He did not give new figures Sunday as to how many of them were shot. He said on May 21 that 1.3 million from a population of more than 12 million had received a dose. To boost demand, Sobyanin said anyone over the age of 18 who gets the first two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from June 14 to July 11 will now automatically enter a draw to win a car. He said five cars worth 1 million rubles ($ 13,900) each would be donated each week. Russia was the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for home use before large-scale trials began. Sputnik V began firing the shot in December and opened rapidly to everyone in Moscow. ($ 1 = 71.8030 rubles) (Report by Gleb Stolyarov; Written by Tom Balmforth; Edited by David Goodman and Gareth Jones)

