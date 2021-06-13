International
Germany’s Greens support Baerbock for chancellery despite diving | Germany
Germany’s Green Party has said it remains confident of securing the chancellor and succeeding Angela Merkel in the country’s autumn elections despite a drop in opinion polls, as she formally backed her leading candidate for the job.
Stagnation in recent weeks has led the Greens to slip to second place behind the Conservative Democratic Union Merkel (CDU) after commanding polls for the first time in years. But that did not deter delegates from wholeheartedly throwing their support after Annalena Baerbock at Saturday’s annual party rally.
She received 98.5% of the support at the weekend conference at a former railway depot at the post office in Berlin which many participants saw via video link.
Using her victory speech to highlight the fundamental changes and reforms she said were needed across Germany, Baerbock, 40, said: There can be no more excuses, no duck or mess through us are fighting for an awakening new.
She apologized for mistakes she had made in recent weeks, including her failure to register additional payments in parliament, as well as mistakes in her CV that have since been corrected. Critics have captured both incidents, saying they prove the parties lack professionalism and credibility, and they are believed to have contributed to her personal drop in polls from a month ago from 28% to 16% to put her behind rival its principal, Armin Laschet of the CDU.
The latest poll showed that the Greens have fallen 6 points in the polls to 20% and the CDU has risen 5 points to 28%, leading to speculation whether the Greens will be able to regain their momentum.
The poll results also led to calls for Baerbocks co-chair Robert Habeck to run for office, although the idea was rejected at the weekend. Their joint leadership was also reconfirmed in a vote Saturday.
Baerbock thanked the party for its full solidarity and for the back wind it had given it to deal with the head wind of recent weeks.
The mood around the end of the 16-year Merkel era, along with the urgency for the climate emergency and growing optimism that the pandemic will soon be under control, is being confiscated by the Green party, which hopes to gather more young voters when Germans go to the polls on 26 September.
For the first time in decades, change is in the air, Baerbock told delegates. An era is ending and we have the chance to find a new one.
But the parties’ biggest challenge remains how to take voters with them, amid a growing understanding that enthusiasm among young people in particular to do something about the climate crisis does not necessarily translate into ballots as easily as it could. hoped.
Analysts have compared the gap between ideology and the ballot box with purpose and action, highlighting studies showing that Germans’ intentions to behave in an environmentally friendly way do not mean they will. In a recent questionnaire, 24% of frequent flyers said they would be willing to pay some form of compensation for C02 the emissions they had caused. But in reality less than 1% do so.
The party is aware of the difficulty it will have to communicate the link between what it sees as moral aspiration and tangible action without appearing heavy and didactic.
He has a long-standing reputation, which he is trying to shake off as a supporter of regulations. Wasshte ridiculed the suggestion of introducing a meat-free day a week into work canteens eight years ago; has been attacked after appearing to have recently questioned the ecological sense of single-family homes; and Baerbock gained contempt as he seemed to suggest that short-haul flights should be banned. What she actually said was that the rail network should be developed to the extent that short-haul flights would become obsolete, but that was not the line that stalled.
But the general and perhaps most damaging impression that is being successfully pushed by opponents is that the Greens can make life for many Germans not only more rule-abiding and more restrictive, but also much more expensive.
The partisans’ plans to raise gasoline prices have brought her ridicule and sparked accusations that her policies will hit her the least, leaving Baerbock and Habeck in pain to prove they will strive for social justice.
Delegates are faced with the question of whether the party can manage to communicate its message that measures such as higher fuel and CO costs2 emissions compensation will eventually translate into a better world. She has vowed to return income to those who are less fortunate.
Habeck, in particular, tried hard to send the message to delegates and the wider audience, that the party is one of Freedom does not rule freedom not regulation.
But while for some party supporters its policies are seen as going too far, others think the party is not going far enough.
Traditional friction between the 40-year-old partisans the arms of the so-called accomplish (realists) and sling or the fundamentalists have changed, but the groups still make their positions felt, and the gap between them is often considerable.
In a row above CO2 broadcast price, party leaders have insisted they are set for 60 (51) tonnes by 2023. But Jakob Blasel, a 21-year-old climate activist who wants to represent the party in the Bundestag, gave a passionate plea to delegates via link video for a price of 80 tons for 2022, to increase every year by 15. Only then, he argued, would Germany have a chance to achieve the Paris climate goals of limiting global warming to 1.5C. He warned the Greens not to defeat a hasty retreat in the face of criticism over climate protection.
