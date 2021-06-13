Congress needs widespread reform to show it is no longer inertia: Kapil Sibal

The veteran added that India needs a revived Congress and the party needs to pass on the right people.



Congress needs to bring about widespread reforms at all levels of the organization to show it is no longer in a state of inertia and to present itself as a possible political alternative to the BJP, party veteran Kapil Sibal said on Sunday.

Mr Sibal, who was among the leaders of the G-23, whose letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi last year demanding a meaningful party adjustment had caused a storm, hoped organizational polls, recently pushed to the brink of the COVID-19 pandemic, will occur sooner rather than later.

In an exclusive interview for PTI, the former union minister acknowledged that there is currently no strong political alternative to the BJP but said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost moral authority to govern and Congress may present an alternative due to the current situation in the country.

He also noted that while the formation of committees to review election losses is good, it will have no impact if the suggested remedies are not implemented.

Noting that the party’s alliances with the United Democratic Front of India (AIUDF) in Assam and the Secular Indian Front (ISF) in West Bengal were not considered, Mr Sibal said Congress had failed to bring to the point that communism of minorities and majorities are equally dangerous for the country.

He cited this as one of the reasons for the party’s poor performance in recent assembly polls.

Between the desertions of new leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and now Jitin Prasada in BJP, the former minister said there is an urgent need to strike a balance between experience and youth. He has previously said that from aaya ram, gaya ram politics, she has come to “prasada politics now” and asked if Mr Jitin would take “prasada” from the BJP, suggesting that leaders were leaving the party to serve him their political policies.interests

Currently, there is definitely a gap in terms of a strong political alternative. It was in this context that I had given suggestions for some reforms in my party, so that the country has a strong and credible opposition.

“But what comes out of it is not something to predict. But I’m sure, there will come a time when the people of this country will decide what is good for them,” Mr Sibal told PTI.

The veteran added that India needs a revived Congress and the party needs to get in the right people to steer its poll strategy in order to build on government failures.

The victory of non-BJP parties in the last assembly elections has shown the BJP armor in terms of its vulnerability to defeat when faced with a stronger opposition, he said.

India needs a revived Congress. But for this, the party must show that it is active, present, aware and able to engage significantly.

“For this to happen, we will have to have widespread reforms in the organizational hierarchy at both the central and state levels to show that the party is still a force to be reckoned with and is no longer in a state of inertia. he said.

Hoping for the resurgence of the old party at a time of emerging political equations across India, Mr Sibal said that despite a poor performance of Congress electorally, the current situation in the country offers an opportunity for it to emerge. as a viable alternative, due to the presence of the pan-India party.

Improper treatment of pandemic by government Modi and the resulting anxiety among people across the country need to be channeled.

“Congress needs to take over to provide an alternative map in the nation’s interest and I’m sure we will emerge victorious in this venture,” he said just two days after strategist Prashant Kishor met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. , prompting speculation of a potential third front.

Asked if Congress had learned its lessons from the Antony committee report after the 2014 Lok Sabha debacle, Mr Sibal said the party had not been able to stress that all forms of communism were dangerous.

The Antony Committee set up by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi shortly after the Lok Sabha 2014 elections had rightly stated that fighting polls on the board of secularism against communism harmed Congress, which was identified as pro-minority, resulting in significant electoral gains. for BJP.

“Most importantly, Congress also failed to bring to the country the view that minority and majority communism were equally dangerous to the country. In my opinion, the decision to ally with the United Democratic Front of India (AIUDF) in Assam and the Secular Indian Front (ISF) in Bengal were not thought of, Mr Sibal said.

When it was pointed out that he had called for urgent party elections in the letter to Sonia Gandhi and if he agreed to the postponement of the exercise, Mr Sibal said, On 22 January, the CWC met to discuss the timetable for the election of the new party chief in Maj. It was postponed for a month due to Assembly polls.

“The exercise is pending at the moment because of the pandemic. I hope it will happen sooner rather than later. The former union minister welcomed the constitution of a committee to review the party’s recent losses in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, however, added a warning, the establishment of commissions to analyze the reasons for any electoral debacle is welcome, but if the suggested remedies are not accepted and acted upon, there will be no impact on the ground.The panel chaired by the former chief of Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan has submitted on her report on Sonia Gandhi with her recommendations, which the party will discuss inside.