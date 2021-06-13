Megha Rajagopalan: Pulitzer winner says more work needs to be done | World News

Megha Rajagopalan was not watching the Pulitzer announcement ceremony because she did not expect to win. Rajagopalan, international correspondent for BuzzFeed News, got acquainted with her series exposing the detention camps of China’s Uighur Muslims won the Pulitzer Prize in the International Reporting category after editor-in-chief Mark Schoofs summoned her.

I’m in complete shock, I did not expect this, said Rajagopalan, who is based in London, according to BuzzFeed.

Rajagopalan won the Pulitzer Prize with contributors Alison Killing, a licensed architect, and Christo Buschek, a programmer, for a series showcasing the rate of exile of Uighur Muslims in Chinas Xinjiang province. This was the first Pulitzer for BuzzFeed News, a digital news publication founded in 2014.

I am very grateful to our team, to @BuzzFeedNews, @alexcampbell & the organizations that supported us. Above all I am grateful to the ex-prisoners who told us what happened to them inside the Xinjiang camps. The public owes a lot to his courage. Still much more work to do, Megha Rajagopalan also wrote on Twitter.

BuzzFeed said in a report that Rajagopalan, who speaks Tamil and Mandarin Chinese, was the first reporter to visit an internment camp used to hold Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province at a time – in 2017 – when China was denying their existence. She was immediately expelled from the country and the Chinese government refused to renew her visa.

Ben Smith, the then editor of BuzzFeed, recalled that episode in a tweet. Smith said that after the Chinese government refused to renew its visa, he and a senior editor at BuzzFeed met with government officials. They said we were welcome to send literally every other reporter, not just Megha. Who exposed Uighur camps from the outside, and just won a Pulitzer, wrote Smith, who now works with the New York Times.

However, Rajagopalan continued reporting on camps from London, along with Alison Killing, an architect specializing in forensic analysis of architecture and satellite imagery of buildings, and Christo Buschek, a programmer who makes tools for data journalism.

She is one of two Indo-Americans who won the top American award for journalism announced Friday. Tampa Bay Times Neil Patel won Pulitzer for local reporting with Kathleen McGrory. It was about their investigative series on a Florida county policy using computer modeling to identify potential crime suspects, including children who either performed poorly in school or were victims of domestic abuse. Patel now works with ProPublica, a nonprofit organization focused on research news.

Rajagopalan, born to parents from India, grew up in Maryland near Washington DC and went to the University of Maryland. I am deeply grateful to them for their support, Rajagopalan said of her parents. No one in my family has ever worked in the media, but they have always supported my career in journalism and have been my biggest motivators since I was a student, she added.

The award-winning journalist shared a picture from her conversation with her father, which she said was a reaction of the underrated Indian father. Her father just said, Well done. The official Pulitzer Prize Twitter manual even retweeted the post.

Rajagopalan has worked for BuzzFeed News for nearly five years and her LinkedIn profile shows that she was based in China and Thailand, as well as in Israel and the Palestinian territories. Prior to that, she was a political correspondent for Reuters in China. It has reported from 23 countries in Asia and the Middle East on histories ranging from the North Korean nuclear crisis to the peace process in Afghanistan, according to the profile.

Rajagopalan also won the Press Award for Human Rights in 2018 and a Mirror Award in 2019 for an investigation that reveals links between Facebook and religious violence in Sri Lanka. She was an associate of Fulbright in Beijing and a researcher at the New America Foundation in Washington DC. She was elected as a Young Asia 21 Leader in 2019.

In her spare time, she volunteers as a career mentor for the Coalition for Women in Journalism and Report for America.