G7 Summit: World leaders discuss the origins of COVID – as WHO keeps Wuhan lab leak theory ‘open’ | Politics news

G7 leaders have discussed the origins of the coronavirus outbreak after the World Health Organization confirmed that all hypotheses continue to be considered – including the Wuhan lab leak theory.

At their summit in Cornwall on Saturday, G7 leaders joined Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, during their talks on the COVID crisis and efforts to avoid future pandemics.

The WHO chief set the world’s leading democracies the challenge of vaccinating 70% of the global population against COVID by the next G7 summit in Germany next year.

And, speaking before reporters at a conference after the leaders’ discussions, Dr. Tedros confirmed the topic of COVID-19 the blast erupted at the Cornwall summit.

Last month, US President Joe Biden ordered intelligence officials to “redouble” efforts to investigate the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, including the theory that it came from a laboratory in China.

Referring to the millions worldwide who have died due to COVID, Dr Tedros said: “This is very tragic and I think the respect these people deserve is to know what the origin of this virus is, so we can we prevent it from happening again. “

Dr Tedros confirmed to the WHO that it was preparing for the second phase of its investigation into the origins of COVID, which he said would require “transparency” and “co-operation” from China.

“We believe that all hypotheses need to be open and we need to move on to the second phase to really know the origin,” he said.

Dr Tedros also revealed how he had encouraged G7 leaders to step up efforts to vaccinate worldwide.

“Around the world many other countries are facing an increase in cases and they are facing it without vaccines,” he said.

“We are in the race of our lives and it is not a fair race and most countries are too late at the starting line.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, chairman of this year’s G7 summit, has challenged leaders to help vaccinate the global population by the end of next year, including through a commitment to provide at least one billion doses of coronavirus vaccines.

The US has pledged to buy 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for poor countries, while the UK has pledged to provide at least 100 million overdoses of COVID vaccines in other countries within the next year.

But Dr Tedros called for “more” vaccines to be distributed “faster”.

“The challenge I posed to G7 leaders was that, to end the pandemic, our goal should be to vaccinate at least 70% of the world’s population by the time the G7 meets again in Germany next year,” he said. ai.

“This can be done with the support of the G7 and G20 together.

“To do that we need 11 billion doses. We welcome the generous announcement made by the G7 nations about vaccine donations, but we need more and we need them sooner.”

Among the G7, countries are divided between those in favor of waiving vaccine patents – such as the US and France – and those opposed, including the UK and Germany.

Dr Tedros said giving up intellectual property rights over vaccines was “essential”.

“If we can not give up IP now and use it in this unprecedented situation, then when? When do we use it?” He asked.