Reactions to the collapse of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen





Football Football – Euro 2020 – Group B – Denmark v Finland – Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark – 12 June 2021 Denmark fan wearing the Christian Eriksen jersey Swimming pool through REUTERS / Jonathan Nackstrand

Quotes about Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is in stable condition in hospital after collapsing on the field during his European Championship team match against Finland on Saturday. “Christian Eriksen is awake and his condition is stable. The thoughts of the Finnish men’s national team, the Finnish Football Association and the Finnish football family are with Eriksen, his girlfriends and the Danish team.” – Finland national team on Twitter “Moments like this put everything in life in perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and I pray his family has strength and confidence … I have heard about the fans of both teams singing his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully. “- UEFA President Alexander Eferin “The football world stands together hoping for good news. I’m hoping to find you soon on the pitch, Chris! Stay strong!” – Portuguese, Cristiano Ronaldo “Come Christian, we are with you!” – Former Italian international, Francesco Totti “Forza Chris all our thoughts are with you!” – Inter Milan “Forza Chris, we are near you.” – National team of Italy “Please God” – Fabrice Muamba, the former English player who was forced to retire after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field in March 2012. “Come Chris! Please Chris” – Eriksen’s Inter Milan team-mate Lautaro Martinez. “Sending Christian Eriksen, his family and friends and the Danish national football team all our best wishes. We are with you.” Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee “Our best thoughts and wishes are with Chris Eriksen and his family.” – FIFA President Gianni Infantino Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

