G7 calls for new study on Covid origin and expresses concern for China





They agreed to speak out against human rights abuses in China, an issue that was much debated behind closed doors during the three-day summit.

The leaders, in the communiqué of the G7 summit, also singled out Russia as hosting networks that have carried out ransomware attacks causing havoc on critical systems, saying countries need to do more to address criminal activity within their borders.

G7 leaders outline steps to end coronavirus pandemic, prepare for upcoming pandemics Leaders have pledged collectively to donate more than 2 billion doses of Covid-19.

Climate was also a major focus of the summit, and the communiqué states that G7 leaders committed to zero net emissions by later than 2050.

Leaders endorsed the Biden administration’s slogan “Go Back Better” in the press release, writing, “We will develop a new partnership to better return to the world, through a step change in our approach to infrastructure investment,” involved through a clean and green growth initiative “. Sunday’s announcement came after leaders from the G7 countries – the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France and Japan – met in southwest England for their annual summit to discuss pressing issues on the global stage and to coordinate policy. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a news conference that he was particularly pleased with the G7 nations’ commitment to providing Covid-19 vaccines to the rest of the world. Leaders at the summit have pledged to provide at least one billion extra doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the rest of the world by next year. “What we as the G7 need to do is demonstrate the benefits of democracy and freedom and human rights to the rest of the world. We can achieve that through medical history. We can do it by working together to stop destruction. “The coronavirus has never been produced,” he added. U.S. officials characterized the Chinese language of the communiqué in particular as a coup for President Joe Biden, who entered the summit hoping to persuade his fellow leaders to take a tougher stance. He has made competition between democracies and autocracies a central theme of his first foreign trip and wants the leaders of other democratic countries to speak out louder against authoritarian regimes. He encountered resistance from some European leaders, who do not share his view of China as an existential threat. It was unclear whether it would lead to the final hearing whether language specifically calling for forced labor practices or human rights abuses would be included in the final statement. After all, the final communiqué issued on Sunday expressed “concern” about state-sponsored forced labor, particularly in the agriculture, sun and clothing sectors. He said China must respect human rights in Xinjiang, allow a high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong and work to avoid a deterioration in security in the South China Sea. He also called on leaders to consult with each other to find ways to counter abusive economic practices. “This has been an extremely substantive and productive G7,” said a White House official. The summit’s final statement came after an intense debate over language that had spread overnight. U.S. administration officials said Saturday that while Biden and other leaders did well, the China issue presented an area of ​​contention. In particular, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and leaders from the European Union had seemed willing to include lines in the final document that could be seen as a provocation to China, according to senior administration officials. Biden relied on his views from Johnson and, to some extent, from French President Emmanuel Macron, who has adopted a tougher line on China as he faces re-election next year. The United States and its allies have stepped up pressure on China against Beijing’s alleged crackdown on Uighurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority, in the western region of Xinjiang. The U.S. State Department estimates that up to 2 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities have passed through an extensive network of detention centers across Xinjiang. The former detainees allege that they were subjected to intense political indoctrination, forced labor, torture and sexual abuse in these detention centers. China vehemently denies allegations of human rights abuses and insists the camps are voluntary “vocational training centers” designed to eradicate religious extremism and terrorism. Sunday’s announcement of a new study on the origins of Covid-19 came weeks after Biden said he had led the American intelligence community to redouble their efforts to investigate the origin of the pandemic report and that in 90 days. Biden’s announcement came after a US intelligence report revealed that some researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology had fallen ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized – a new detail that prompted public pressure on Biden to delve deeper into the origin of the virus. G7 leaders also pledged to increase and coordinate global vaccine production capacity across continents, improve early warning systems, and shorten the cycle for developing safe and effective vaccines, treatments, and tests from 300 days to 100 days. . This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Jessie Yeung, James Griffiths and Nectar Gan contributed to this report.

