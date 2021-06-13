



ZURICH Voters in Switzerland on Sunday overwhelmingly rejected a measure that would have banned the use of artificial pesticides in Switzerland, preventing their use on farms and gardens, and banning the import of products and products made using them. The rejection of the measure, which had enjoyed considerable support in recent months, reflected strong opposition from the Swiss agricultural sector and the government, which said the adoption meant lower farm production and higher food prices. But public support for pesticide restrictions also prompted the government to come up with a counter-proposal that would halve the risks associated with pesticide use within six years. The initiative was proposed by Future 3, a group of citizens who are pushing for a Switzerland without pesticides. The groups’ spokesman, Dominik Waser, said the main motive was to protect people’s health and the environment. Pesticides have a huge impact on our health and can not continue to do so, he said. While the long-term impact of chemicals is not yet fully known, studies have suggested links between synthetic pesticides and a range of health issues including Parkinsons AND infertility

Mr Waser also mentioned potential environmental issues related to the spraying of synthetic pesticides. While a significant proportion of organic farmers were in favor of the initiative, most of the farmers operating 50,000 farms in Switzerland strongly opposed it.

Martin Rufer, director of the Swiss Farmers Association, said a total ban on synthetic pesticides would have been unrealistic and would have far-reaching consequences for the agricultural sector and the country. He said farmers wanted to use fewer pesticides but that there were not enough viable alternatives to ban them completely. Mr Rufer predicted that farm production would have fallen by 20 per cent to 30 per cent if the measures were passed, forcing the Alpine nation to import more food to make up the difference. Food consumption would stay the same, he said. David Jacobsen is a Swiss farmer who has pushed for a ban on pesticides. We do not spray our problems, said Mr Jacobsen, standing near a green wheat field sprinkled with poppies on his 125-hectare farm, Gut Rheinau, near Zurich.

His farm, which he co-owns, has been producing organic cereals, vegetables and fruits without the use of synthetic pesticides for more than 20 years. Using chemicals, he said, would lower our biodiversity and make us addicted because if you use synthetic pesticides once, you should continue to use them. Instead, Mr. Jacobsen and his colleagues use varieties of crops that are more resistant to insects and fungi, and have developed ways of growing them to increase their yield naturally.

The Swiss government had urged voters to reject the proposal, fearing a cut in agricultural production would boost food prices. He also warned that a complete ban would cause more people cross the border to buy food in neighboring countries. Guy Parmelin, president of Switzerland and a former cereal farmer and wine producer, said the way pesticides are being used in Switzerland has changed a lot in recent years. More and more so-called conventional farmers are using authorized products in organic farming, he said. Mr Parmelin said sales of synthetic pesticides in Switzerland were shrinking as a result of alternatives such as mechanical weeds or the application of more stable crops. The initiative was also opposed by the nations chocolate industry, which relies heavily on imported ingredients, such as cocoa. We agree with the core purpose of the initiatives to reduce pesticide use, said Urs Furrer, director of the Swiss Chocolate Producers Association, Chocosuisse.

But Mr Furrer said the association felt against the government’s proposal to halve the risks associated with using synthetic pesticides by 2027 was a more realistic approach. Had the referendum been approved, Mr Furrer said the price of Swiss chocolate, which would have become organic, would have risen and that Switzerlands’ share of the world chocolate market would have shrunk. The market for organic chocolate is very small, he said.

