Imprisonment of Afghans for refugee camp in Lesbos opens a parody of justice Greece
The draconian prison sentences handed down to four young Afghans found guilty of setting fire to the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos last year have been described as a parody of justice.
Defense attorneys called the sentences unfair, saying three of the accused were under the age of 18 at the time and should have been tried before a juvenile court. Asylum seekers received 10 years in prison each.
They were given the maximum possible sentences without the court recognizing any mitigating circumstances, said Patrikios Patrikounakis, among the lawyers dealing with the case. Their age should have been taken into account according to the Greek criminal code. What we saw was a parody of justice, he told the Guardian.
A three-member tribunal meeting on the Aegean island of Chios announced the ruling after a two-day hearing Saturday. Neither international observers nor the media were allowed to participate in the proceedings as the judge closed the courtroom citing Covid-19 restrictions.
Afghans were convicted of arson, endangering human lives and destroying property nine months after the fires engulfed the camp, then Europe’s largest detention center and notorious for living conditions described as wrong and inhumane.
The four, among more than 13,000 asylum seekers in Moria at the time, are expected to return to Avlona, a prison for young offenders, outside Athens where they were held awaiting trial.
At an early hearing in March, two other young Afghans were sentenced to five years in prison.
The fires brought no casualties, but for days later thousands of men, women and children were forced to live harshly in Lesbos until the construction of a temporary emergency settlement near Mytilene, the island port capital.
Authorities believe the blaze was deliberately ignited by camp occupiers after blockade measures were imposed following the discovery of Covid-19 cases at the facilities.
The defense immediately appealed the decision, with lawyers saying, if necessary, they would take the matter to the European Court of Human Rights.
The charges against the four were based on the testimony of another Afghan asylum seeker who has since disappeared and has not appeared in court. Defendants have claimed that they were deliberately adapted by the witness, an ethnic Pashtun, arguing that all six belong to the persecuted Hazara minority in Afghanistan.
Standing outside the Chios court, defense attorneys criticized the trial, calling it an absurd conviction without evidence.
It was savage, they said, that their request for the trial to be heard before a juvenile court was rejected. We will extinguish all legal remedies for these people to get a fair trial, said Efi Doussi one of the lawyers. Justice is for everyone, regardless of ethnic origin, race or religion.
Echoing his colleagues, Patrikounakis called the verdict predetermined. It had come clearly from above and was a state decision, he said. Before an investigation could begin, government ministers were calling for sentencing.
Greece has been at the sharp end of the refugee crisis since the civil war in Syria. But the Aegean islands, long on the front line of immigration flows, have seen a dramatic drop in arrivals since 2020. The center-right government in Athens has made joint efforts over the past year to deconstruct the islands that were made stations for thousands of asylum seekers as part of a wider EU scheme to contain migrants across continental borders.
Despite opposition from locals, Athens has announced it will replace high-level indoor anarchist refugee camps for refugees in Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos.
Government officials have also acknowledged that Moria was unsuitable for the purpose. It was a national shame. In many ways it was a good thing it burned, said a senior official.
