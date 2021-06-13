Worship of magazines as a window into the world

“I grew up in an era where if you are on the cover of Life, you have achieved it,” said Dr. Steven Lomazow. “The biggest thing ever – the boldest names with bold faces.”

You might call Lomazow the most passionate collector of American magazines, but that would be for sale. Above all, it is one thing to develop a hobby. The other thing is to have that mushroom hobby in a situation where you own it 83,000 magazines – 7,000 different titles.

He told correspondent Jim Axelrod that it’s a collection he started after he stumbled upon an old bookstore in Chicago while in medical school: “It had the first issue of Look magazine – at least that’s what they said. And for sure, I looked inside and said, ‘Look Magazine, Volume 1, Number 2.’ And I said, ‘What was Number 1?’ And the merchant says, ‘We do not know.’

“Well, that connected me!”

Lomazow selected 200 from his collection, which were recently displayed at the Grolier Club in New York City. Exhibition, “American Magazines and Experiences” (now available online), looks at how we once conducted data searches for over 2½ centuries.

“These days, if you want some information, you turn on your phone or your laptop and you google a term – you say, ‘Okay, I want to hear about Franklin Delano Roosevelt.’ “So 10 pages come out,” Lomazow said. “In the early days, what did you do? You went to Life magazine and you said, ‘Wow, let’s find articles about President Roosevelt.’ “

Axelrod asked, “So Time and Life and Newsweek and Look and People and Sports Illustrated, this was the internet before the internet?”

“Absolutely. You went there when you wanted to get information.”

Just a handful from the collection of Dr. Steven Lomazow of 83,000 magazines, dating back more than two and a half centuries. CBS News



They are all here, from a New York Weekly Journal dating back to 1733, to 19th-century intellectual books (Atlantic Monthly, Harper’s) still published today… from as rare as Hobo News, to the covers of Norman Rockwell for Saturday Evening Post, up to magazines covering every hobby, sport, issue, interest and kind of humor.

“They are all represented,” Lomazow said. “The one that comes out on top of my head are people with a hand fetish, there’s a magazine about it. [Movie Stars’ Handies, published in 1936.] There are magazines for everything. There is always a magazine! “

“I think there is something very democratic about the magazine,” said curator Julie Carlsen. “They have always been a kind of glue that held communities together, especially the marginalized, and gave them a voice.

“History is written by winners. But they usually stand on a platform of many other people whose stories have probably not been heard. And when you look at the magazines, because they were a little more informal – everyone could do it – you “You have all these voices and you see a really complete picture,” she said.

Take Harlemit, from 1963. Carlsen said, “If you ask a lot of people what was going on in Harlem in the 1960s, they might think about the civil rights riots that were going on at the time, when in fact here you have this wonderful magazine. of literature and music [which] it just shows a thriving arts community, which completely spoils that story. “

Or a magazine called One, which advertised science and satire on its cover, but was actually America’s first gay magazine.

A Magazine was declared inappropriate by U.S. Postal Inspectors, a determination that publishers successfully overcame in a 1958 Supreme Court ruling, One, Inc. v. Olesen. CBS News



“Summer is very simple,” Carlsen said. “It seems like you’re just reading a regular summary. So that says a lot about what you were allowed to see reading at the time, and how vicious, perhaps, you had to be to get the information you wanted to get when you could not. just open a private browser on your computer “.

“And yet for the people who read it, could it have been a bit of a lifeline?” asked Axelrod.

“Uh-huh, exactly.”

Magazines gave our culture a place for Ernest Hemingway to publish first. and photoreportation take root. The Atlantic turned Paul Revere into an icon by publishing Longfellow’s poem about him and Harper’s Bazaar’s arched daughter Lauren Bacall in the Hollywood kingdom.

Ernest Hemingway appeared in the September 1, 1952 issue of Life, which presented his story, “The Elder and the Sea.” Model Lauren Bacall was seen in a patriotic pose on the March 1943 cover of Harper’s Bazaar by director Howard Hawks, who cast her in his noir film, “To Have and Have Not.” CBS News



Carlsen said, “Looking at it, magazines were important at the time. But it takes someone like Steven to put it all together, to be able to go back and say, ‘Oh, wow, those with it. they really served a greater purpose than perhaps we fully appreciated. “

Axelrod asked Lomazow, “Does this kind of exhibition feel a bit like waking up?”

“Well,” he sighed, “this is, in a way, the epitaph of the American print magazine.”

But Steve Lomazow had a great success, from that day almost half a century ago, when that merchant described the mythical Look Volume 1 Number 1 magazine – often talked about, but rarely if ever seen.

“I’ve seen three of them in my life,” Lomazow smiled. “Now I have two of them!”

“Of course, yes,” laughed Axelrod.



