The Lakshadweep administrator will visit the islands amid protests by opposition parties





Amid protests from opposition parties, Lakshadweep Praful administrator Khoda Patel will begin his weekly visit to the islands on Monday during which he will review ambitious administration projects including Smart City, hospitals and ecotourism. Save Lakshadweep Forum, a platform of various political parties opposing Patel reform measures on the islands, said islanders will observe the black day wearing black masks and raising black flags at home during the visit of the administrator ending June 20. Forum leaders said they would give representation to the administrator’s office demanding the withdrawal of the administration’s anti-human policies. “If he invites us for a discussion, our representatives will meet him. Repeal of the proposed Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation, Lakshadweep Anticocial Activity Prevention Regulation (PASA or Goondas Act) and the Lakshadweep Animal Conservation Regulation (LAPR) are our main demands. “If he accepts our request, we will cooperate with the administration,” a forum leader told PTI. Protesters are also demanding the return to work of hundreds of people suspected of leaving the administration of government-linked contract work. Official sources said during his visit, Patel will review eco-tourism projects in the islands. The administration has said the Maldives with the same natural beauty and similar geographical location as Lakshadweep has emerged as an excellent tourism destination on the world map. According to officials, three eco-tourist water villa villa projects are being developed for tourism development by the Lakshadweep administration in cooperation with NITI Aayog on the Maldives lines in Minicoy, Kadmat and Suheli. The administration says that with the implementation of this project, tourism will take on a new dimension and tourists will receive facilities for accommodation, entertainment and local people will receive new employment and business opportunities. Patel will visit the proposed site for the seaside hospital in Kavaratti and review the smart city project there. The administration said it has planned sea-view hospitals in Agatti, Minicoy, Andrott and Kavaratti to increase health infrastructure on the islands, which is about 500km away from the mainland. An archipelago located in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep has witnessed protests by locals over recent actions and administrative reforms being implemented by the island administration. Expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, the Kerala Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution on 31 May, demanding the withdrawal of the administrator and demanding that the Center intervene immediately to protect the life and livelihood of the islands.

