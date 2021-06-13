International
Blood donations gave the five-year-old ‘his life back’, allowing the mother to watch her daughters grow up
They will never know it, but more than two dozen New Zealanders helped save the life of five-year-old Lachlan Soa.
Lox, as his Auckland family affectionately called him, was diagnosed with it leukemia when he was only three years old.
Leukemia is a form of cancer that develops in the bone marrow and prevents it immature blood cells from maturation in white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets.
He received 25 blood transfusions representing 25 donors during his grueling treatment. It’s a gift, Loxs’s mother, Jasmine Soa, who has made all the difference in the world.
While blood transfusions do not treat cancer, they do provide healthy blood cells if the body does not produce its own, helping to alleviate side effects.
You go from having a very lethargic child, not moving … all of a sudden, crazy.
It’s something Soa wants people to be able to witness first-hand, to understand how precious it is.
She is thrilled by describing what the donors’ actions have meant for their family by pushing her to become a regular blood donor herself.
Lachlan is here, fighting cancer because people lost their time to donate blood.
You have given him back his life, all five years of it.
Lox is in the maintenance phase of his cancer and is receiving oral chemotherapy daily.
He is hospitalized every month for intravenous chemotherapy, and has one lumbar puncture and spinal chemotherapy every three months.
Although there is still a lot of uncertainty, Soa said they are grateful for every day they have.
Marks Monday World Blood Donor Day.
Less than four percent of acceptable Kiwis donate blood around 110,000 people for 29,000 recipients per year.
Approximately 190,000 units of blood are collected each year in New Zealand.
A complete blood donation, divided into red cells, plasma and platelets, can save up to three lives, transfused separately.
New Zealand Blood Service spokesman Asuka Burge said they always need more donors – and should increase the pool by about 10 percent.
Last year they won 25,000 new donors, but also lost 24,000 donors due to age, medical reasons, or while people were leaving meaning there were only 1,000 new additions.
The notion of blood transfusion can bring to mind images of trauma or natural disasters.
But 26 percent of all donated blood helps cancer patients and six percent goes to help pregnant women and babies.
Without them, I would not be here
At a campground in Coromandel during the new years in 2020, mother of two Katherine Lerke thought she was going to die.
A few weeks ago, an eight-week scan revealed that the 36-year-old had had wrong.
After choosing to let the process happen naturally rather than undergo a procedure Lerke thought the abortion was over.
But during their journey, the bleeding got worse and she started to hemorrhage.
Hamilton’s wife was rushed from Coromandel to the Thames, an hour’s drive away, by ambulance.
Shed lost her sight and her hearing was coming in and out of the amount of blood lost.
She received her first transfusion at Thames Hospital, but was losing more blood than I could have received.
She was to be taken to Waikato Hospital, an hour and a half away, and tied up with another bag of blood along the way.
Lerke recalls asking a doctor armed with a defibrillator to keep me alive to see my babies again. Her husband followed the ambulance, not knowing if Id was alive when we reached the other side.
She received another transfusion during the operation and two units of blood the next day five in total.
Without them, I would not be here telling my story.
Lerke is with an absolute fear and overly grateful to those who donate blood.
Five people gave their time to donate. Because of this, I’m still here.
Somethings is something you can’t get your head around.
Lerke, from the UK, is unable to donate blood to New Zealand due to the limitations associated with mad cow disease, which is gutting.
Prior to her abortion, Lerke thought of blood donations as something kept in a hospital refrigerator, just in case: You do not think about the situation when it could mean life or death.
An hour a day of donors could mean the change in someone who can raise their children, travel the world and make a living, she said.
Thank you is not enough.
Those who are interested in becoming a donor can download the application, visit nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 GIVE BLOOD.
