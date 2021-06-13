I vomited so much during my pregnancy that I had to have all my teeth removed

I was 19 when I got pregnant (Photo: Louise Cooper)

While under general anesthesia to remove my teeth and roots damaged by gums due to excessive vomiting, I was completely stoned.

Tooth enamel had been damaged so much by the acid from being sick during most of my first pregnancy that there was no other choice. I only had six teeth before surgery to remove all my roots.

When I woke up an hour and a half later, I felt extremely panicked and emotional. I was numb for about a day, but then I was able to have a proper look in my mouth and it was just weird.

You could see that the bone in the gums had started to shrink and my smile had changed immediately, but I knew it was the right thing to do to remove all my teeth and I still have no replacements (except dentures that make me drown) today

Such is the reality of Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG) a condition that affects about 1% of women and is at the extreme end of pregnancy disease.

I was 19 when I got pregnant. I realized it in three weeks while I was working out as a nanny for a ski resort in France. I started to feel sick and that was when I decided to do a pregnancy test I was shocked because I had not planned to have a baby but I was happy.

Unfortunately, a week later, my illness started to fill up, so I decided to terminate my contract and fly back to the UK as soon as possible.

That was when I was hospitalized for dehydration because I was throwing so much. My second hospital within three weeks after I was back home in the UK was when I was diagnosed with HG.

When I got the diagnosis, I really felt nothing but extremely sick. All I cared about was stopping vomiting.

I felt completely alone and like I was trapped, as well as the jealousy that my friends and family were living life and mine had ground up to a dead end.

By seven weeks, I was bedridden. I could not eat, drink, walk, stand, move or even raise my head without vomiting. Moreover, I had a slimming nausea that was never relieved. He was getting mentally tired.



I lost my first tooth about 16 weeks ago (Photo: Louise Cooper)

Id has taken fluids and blood work, then an antisickness injection will be done and discharged about six to eight hours later. The next night, Id do everything again.

Up to 12 weeks, I was begging my consultant, midwife and nurse for a break. I just wanted the vomiting and nausea to stop.

The only reason I did not follow was because a consulting doctor started me on a steroid treatment, which I continued for most of the pregnancy and then slowly narrowed down. I was still on three painkillers along with this.

My mom also learned about Charity Support Disease charity and we got in touch. They gave me advice and one-on-one support from a woman who previously had HG herself.

I have probably been to the hospital more than 25 times during my 37 week pregnancy. Some stays were for a few nights and the longest was a week, but it all depended on the care I was taking.

Some medical staff were good and well aware of the condition, which meant the treatment was fantastic. But then there were some who didn’t even know what HG was and told me to suck and drink ginger cookies or that would just disappear at the 14-week mark.

These comments were draining and made me feel like they weren’t listening to me and I was just dramatic. I really felt like I was dying physically and nothing has ever been compared to these moments.

I lost my first tooth about 16 weeks ago and it was just out of nowhere. I was on my lunch break at work and I was so upset I cried. I went home as I felt good and I was so full.

In the third trimester, I was losing a tooth on average per week and it started to affect my self-esteem. I started to feel aware of other people and always wondered if they could see that my teeth were no longer there.

I was regularly visiting the dentist, who decided they would have to refer me to the hospital for an operation after my baby was born.

The birth at 37 weeks was a little scary because my boys ’heartbeats had dropped completely, so the resuscitation team was on standby. Thankfully, everything went well.

The vomiting stopped completely after birth, but I was still nauseous for about 12 hours. After that, I came back again to feel human.

At this point, I had only about sixteen left and they were damaged. Trying to eat with only six teeth was difficult because I was afraid that even those who would remain would perish. It was also really painful and I could only take paracetamol, which did not help me, and antibiotics to prevent infection.

So I was five months after giving birth when I did my surgery to extract the rest of my teeth and roots.

There are times when I’m really upset about not having teeth (Photo: Louise Cooper)

After surgery, my diet consisted of soup, soft foods like soft peas, smoothies and ice cream which lasted about a month and then I could move on to softer solids. I actually felt more comfortable because I had no pain, but I was limited in what I could eat due to healing.

In the four weeks after my surgery, I had made molds and was given prostheses but did not wear them because they are extremely uncomfortable and make me gag constantly, which is a major cause of the trauma I went through.

The long-term impact is that my appearance and the details on my face have changed, I can still smile but I am not stuffed as if someone had teeth.

There are times when I get really upset about not having teeth, but my baby was worth it.

My family and friends have been very supportive anyway. They have been a shoulder to cry on, they have supported me with my decisions and they have helped me during my operation.

A little over a year after we had my first child, my new partner and I decided to have a baby together. I was hesitant about HG potential again, but I did not know if having my second child with another father would mean that Id escaped the same fate as my last pregnancy.

So I went out of contraception and actually got pregnant the same day. Within three weeks, I vomited constantly and, although my partner and I were really happy to have a baby, I realized I was in another pregnancy with HG.

So I immediately made an urgent appointment with my doctor to start medication against the disease, which helped for a few weeks before the medication was not as effective and I had to try another one.

At 16 weeks, I developed a bladder infection caused by dehydration and at this point, I honestly thought I was going to die. Nausea had come with full force and my body could not tolerate any medicine against the disease. I was hospitalized and stayed for a week.

I was at a low point and begged my partner to agree to interrupt. He was really supportive of how I felt and of course he was sad that I felt like I couldn’t get along with him, but he wanted me to do what I thought was best

The only reason I did not have the discontinuation was because I was given steroid treatments and also medicine against the disease through injection to do at home. These two things managed to get past the rest of my pregnancy.



I am looking forward to going back to surgery again to have my last wise teeth removed now (Photo: Louise Cooper)

I am very happy I did not go through the interruption, but I will never forget how desperate I felt.

I would say that both of my pregnancies while living with HG were the same, but the second time I had more support from the hospital, my family and friends. That’s because Id had gone through it before, so I knew what treatments and medications worked.

About four months after the birth of my second child, I started having Spanish attacks every week. They were very much about the idea of ​​being careful to be and it still affects me to this day.

I have become a very nervous person to be around and fight in public around other people because I often have panic attacks in social situations. I also struggle to go to places like the hospital because my HG was so traumatic and it brings back some unwanted memories.

As for my teeth, I am looking forward to going back to surgery again to have my last wise top teeth removed now. These two wisdom teeth could not be removed in my first surgery because they had not fallen into the gum on top.

They fell when I was pregnant with my second child, but I was spoiled by the end of the pregnancy due to acid again. Surgery to remove these last two teeth will make me completely painless and I am extremely excited to get rid of them.

I may look at other false tooth treatments in the future, but it costs a lot of money.

I want other people who are pregnant to understand that HG is not just morning sickness, but it is extremely serious. People should not compare their pregnancy with others because no pregnancy is the same.

I also want pregnant women to know that their feelings are fully valued and if they suffer, they should contact Pregnancy Support Illness (PSS) for advice and support.

You can talk to professionals about treatments, and they offer one-on-one support with peer mentors.

All medical professionals around pregnant women should have the most up-to-date training in the treatment of women and they should also not be left in a ward waiting for hours.

I am now volunteering to help other mothers get through what I did because I know how much that support can mean in a time of need. It literally saved the lives of my children.

