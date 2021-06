Gas explosion in central China kills at least 12 | tidings

Beijing At least 12 people were killed and 39 seriously injured Sunday after a gas line explosion ripped through a residential neighborhood in central China. Responses to the early morning explosion in the city of Shiyan in Hubei province sent more than 150 people to hospital, according to officials quoted by state media. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Stallholders and customers buying breakfast and fresh vegetables at a food market were the majority of the victims when the blast struck shortly after 6 a.m., according to reports. The blast hit a two-story building built in the early 1990s, which includes pharmacies, restaurants and other businesses. More than 900 people were evacuated from the area. The images showed rescue crews climbing on broken concrete slabs to reach those trapped inside. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a full investigation into the cause of the explosion in order to create a good atmosphere for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party on July 1. “In light of the many accidents in companies and camps, everyone should work together to take on their responsibilities, strengthen their political understanding and eradicate the causes of such dangers,” Xi was quoted as saying. by the Official Xinhua News Agency. The Shiyan explosion came a day after eight people died and three others were injured when the toxic methyl format came out of a vehicle at a chemical treatment facility in the southwestern city of Guiyang. The blast looked similar to what happened in the northeastern port of Qingdao in 2013, in which 55 people were killed when underground pipelines opened after a leak. Frequent fatal accidents are usually traced to poor compliance with safety standards, poor maintenance and corruption among law enforcement agencies. Those in charge often receive harsh penalties, but the high demand and desire for profits often violate such concerns. Among the worst accidents was a 2015 massive explosion at a chemical depot in the port city of Tianjin that killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers. The blast was blamed for illegal construction and unsafe storage of volatile materials.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

