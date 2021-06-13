Canada donates 13 million doses of surplus vaccines to COVID countries in poor countries

CARBIS BAY, UK Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vows 13 million surplus vaccines to help world immunize against COVID-19 as he and other G7 leaders wrap up a two-day summit in Britain dominated by pandemic, climate change

CARBIS BAY, UK Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vows 13 million surplus vaccines to help world immunize against COVID-19 as he and other G7 leaders wrap up a two-day summit in Britain dominated by pandemic, climate change and China.

Canada previously said it would offer up to 100 million doses of vaccine to help poor countries hit the global pandemic, but was the only country from the G7 that did not say how many of them would be shot instead of money.

Trudeau said Sunday that in addition to the 13 million surplus shots, Canada will pay for the purchase and distribution of 87 million doses through ACT-Accelerator, a global program to ensure the world has access to COVID testing, treatments and treatments. 19 vaccines.

The prime minister told reporters during a closing press conference that some of the promised strikes are already on their way to rich countries in rich countries in the worldwide immunization effort. But he stopped at least saying when the rest would arrive.

A number of these doses are on track as we speak, more will be coming in the coming months, Trudeau said. We would be able to share it all over the world as we see Canadians being vaccinated at higher and higher levels, and we just don’t need those doses.

The Office of the Prime Minister later provided a breakdown indicating that more than 7 million of the doses donated are from the pharmaceutical firm Novovax, whose vaccine has not yet been approved for use in Canada.

The rest are Oxford-AstraZeneca doses and shots from Johnson & Johnson that Canada bought through COVAX, an international vaccine-sharing initiative.

Canada has been criticized for being the only G7 country to receive and use COVAX shots.

US President Joe Biden wrapped up the weekend summit by announcing a commitment to share 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines with the world. All told, G7 leaders confirmed their intention to donate more than 1 billion doses to low-income countries next year.

But the pledge falls far short of the 11 billion doses the World Health Organization said were needed to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the world’s population and end the pandemic.

Trudeau stressed that the donation would not affect Canada’s vaccination efforts, which have grown in recent months with the distribution of photos by Pfizer-BioNTech and, to a lesser extent, Moderna.

“This global commitment to vaccines is in addition to and in parallel with the proliferation of vaccines at home,” Trudeau said. “We have millions of doses being distributed in the country every week and every day more and more people are taking their first and second pictures.”

The COVID-19 overflights were not the only aid Trudeau promised to poor countries, as he also announced more than $ 2 billion in new Canadian aid over five years to nations struggling with the effects of climate change.

However, while COVID-19 and climate change were prominently featured in G7 leaders’ discussions and promises after the Canada summit, the thorny issue of how to deal with increased competition and aggression from China was also the main focus throughout the weekend.

G7 leaders unveiled an infrastructure plan called “Build Better for the World,” calling for hundreds of billions of dollars to be spent alongside the private sector while adhering to climate standards and work practices.

It was created to compete with China’s “Belt and Roads Initiative”, which launched a network of projects in large parts of the world, mainly Asia and Africa. Critics say China’s projects often create massive debt and expose nations to unfair influence from Beijing.

Trudeau did not explicitly mention China’s new initiative or treatment of ethnic minorities such as Uighur Muslims, topics discussed during the summit, but thanked other G7 leaders for supporting Canada’s calls for the immediate release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

“What happened to the two Michaels should not have happened, and it really could have happened anywhere in the world,” he said. “China’s use of arbitrary detention and coercive diplomacy is a concern for all of us.”

Beijing arrested the two Canadians a few days after the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver airport, on a request for extradition from the United States.

Biden, attending his first G7 summit as president, fought for the leaders’ joint statement to include a specific language criticizing China’s use of forced labor and other human rights abuses as he worked for cast rivalry with Beijing as the defining competition for the 21st century.

Canada, the United Kingdom and France largely support the position of the Biden administrations, while Germany, Italy and Europe showed reluctance, according to an administration official who monitored some of the talks and briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

White House officials say Biden, whose presence at the summit was largely welcomed by other leaders and seen as a sign of renewal for the group after Donald Trump’s presidency, wants the G7 nations to speak with one voice on the abuse of human rights in Chinas.

Asked if he would describe China as an adversary, Trudeau stressed the need to work with the country on global challenges such as climate change while recognizing it as a competition in trade and a source of concern when it comes to human rights.

Leaders of the world’s richest countries also agreed to adopt a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent for multinational corporations. The decision was widely anticipated as finance ministers earlier this month embraced a plan to ban corporations from using paradises to evade taxes and thus deprive some countries of much-needed revenue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 13, 2021.

with files from The Associated Press.

Stephanie Taylor, Canadian Press



