Photo released by teenage boy stabbed to death on his way to school in London

Picturesht released a photo of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death while going to school.
Adolescent Jalan Woods-Bell, 15, was knitted near the Global Academy High School in Hayes, West London.
The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 11th.
Jalan is the 16th teenager to be killed in London and the sum of 2021 has already exceeded that of 2020 as a whole, where there were 15 victims, reported the Mirror.
A 15-year-old boy accused of killing Jalan was remanded in custody when he appeared in court on Saturday.
John Jackson, a relative of the Jalan family, told Sunday Times: “We have a pandemic of violence that is not being treated as a pandemic.
“As long as it stays in inner cities and urban areas, then it is not being seen as a problem to be addressed. There is a feeling that the victims are not actually being seen as victims, but have done something to deserve it.
“If we do not do something, there are a lot of innocent people caught up in it and their stories are not being told.”
The British should stop treating violence as if it were “just happening”, he added.
Mr Jackson, a physics teacher and pastor at Wolverhampton, said he rushed to London to comfort Jalan’s father, Jairzinho Bell, after his stabbing death.
Metropolitan Police said officers were called to report on a fight near the Global Academy, a college for students ages 14-19 just before 8:35 a.m. Friday.
Jalan was found with stab wounds and died at the scene.
Mr Jackson, the father of a 17-year-old son, described Jalan as a “typical teenager”.
Jalan was on his way to school when he was stabbed, Mr Jackson said.
Tia Rek-Williams, 21, a teacher who lives nearby, said the incident was traumatic.
She told the PA news agency on Friday: I did not see the initial knife, but I saw the point where the boy was on the ground.
They were saying come on, you only have 30 seconds, hold on, keep fighting and while they were saying I saw his fallen hand and his eyes close. It was so traumatic.
Ms Rek-Williams said emergency services had arrived about 30 seconds later and the boy had been treated with a defibrillator.
She said about six people had tried to help the boy as neighbors left their homes and gathered on the street.
She added: It happened in the middle of the day, a 15-year-old boy, there are so many cameras. It happened literally in the middle of the street, not down another alley, in front of people’s houses. It’s just awful.
A police spokesman said: “A teenager has been charged after a fatal knife in Hayes.
A 15-year-old boy from Hillingdon was charged Saturday, June 12 with the murder of 15-year-old Jalan Woods-Bell.
“He appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the same day we await an update of his next appearance in court.
“An investigation was launched after police were called on Friday, June 11 on Blyth Road in Hayes where they found Jalan with stab wounds. He died at the scene.
“A special post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday, June 13th.
“Detectives from the Specialized Crime Command are investigating.
“Anyone who witnesses this incident or has information is required to call the police at 101 or Tweet @MetCC citing the reference Cad 1681 / 11Jun.”
Hillingdon Police Commander Chief Inspector Peter Gardner said earlier: I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a child’s life by stabbing crime in Hillingdon.
This incident, which took the life of a 15-year-old boy, happened long ago [the] running the school.
A family has been devastated and the effects of this horrific incident will resonate throughout our communities.
As a parent of a teenage son myself, I can not imagine the pain the family is going through and I express to you our full condolences and support. consolations and support.
He added that police patrols in the area will increase.
Hayes and Harlington Labor MP John McDonnell wrote on Twitter: If anyone can help the police with any information on this tragic incident, I urge them to come forward.