Photo released by teenage boy stabbed to death on his way to school in London





Picturesht released a photo of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death while going to school. Adolescent Jalan Woods-Bell, 15, was knitted near the Global Academy High School in Hayes, West London. The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 11th. Jalan is the 16th teenager to be killed in London and the sum of 2021 has already exceeded that of 2020 as a whole, where there were 15 victims, reported the Mirror. He is the 16th teenager to be killed in London this year, with the 2021 number already surpassing that of 2020, when there were 15 teenage victims. A 15-year-old boy accused of killing Jalan was remanded in custody when he appeared in court on Saturday. John Jackson, a relative of the Jalan family, told Sunday Times: “We have a pandemic of violence that is not being treated as a pandemic.





(Image: Ian Vogler / Daily Mirror)

“As long as it stays in inner cities and urban areas, then it is not being seen as a problem to be addressed. There is a feeling that the victims are not actually being seen as victims, but have done something to deserve it. “If we do not do something, there are a lot of innocent people caught up in it and their stories are not being told.” The British should stop treating violence as if it were “just happening”, he added. Mr Jackson, a physics teacher and pastor at Wolverhampton, said he rushed to London to comfort Jalan’s father, Jairzinho Bell, after his stabbing death. Metropolitan Police said officers were called to report on a fight near the Global Academy, a college for students ages 14-19 just before 8:35 a.m. Friday. Jalan was found with stab wounds and died at the scene. Mr Jackson, the father of a 17-year-old son, described Jalan as a “typical teenager”.



Get the latest updates from all over Greater Manchester directly in your inbox with the free newsletter MEN You can register very simply by following the instructions here Jalan was on his way to school when he was stabbed, Mr Jackson said. Tia Rek-Williams, 21, a teacher who lives nearby, said the incident was traumatic. She told the PA news agency on Friday: I did not see the initial knife, but I saw the point where the boy was on the ground. They were saying come on, you only have 30 seconds, hold on, keep fighting and while they were saying I saw his fallen hand and his eyes close. It was so traumatic. Ms Rek-Williams said emergency services had arrived about 30 seconds later and the boy had been treated with a defibrillator. She said about six people had tried to help the boy as neighbors left their homes and gathered on the street. She added: It happened in the middle of the day, a 15-year-old boy, there are so many cameras. It happened literally in the middle of the street, not down another alley, in front of people’s houses. It’s just awful.





(Image: PA)

A police spokesman said: “A teenager has been charged after a fatal knife in Hayes. A 15-year-old boy from Hillingdon was charged Saturday, June 12 with the murder of 15-year-old Jalan Woods-Bell. “He appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the same day we await an update of his next appearance in court. “An investigation was launched after police were called on Friday, June 11 on Blyth Road in Hayes where they found Jalan with stab wounds. He died at the scene. “A special post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday, June 13th. “Detectives from the Specialized Crime Command are investigating. “Anyone who witnesses this incident or has information is required to call the police at 101 or Tweet @MetCC citing the reference Cad 1681 / 11Jun.” Hillingdon Police Commander Chief Inspector Peter Gardner said earlier: I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a child’s life by stabbing crime in Hillingdon. This incident, which took the life of a 15-year-old boy, happened long ago [the] running the school. A family has been devastated and the effects of this horrific incident will resonate throughout our communities. As a parent of a teenage son myself, I can not imagine the pain the family is going through and I express to you our full condolences and support. consolations and support. He added that police patrols in the area will increase. Hayes and Harlington Labor MP John McDonnell wrote on Twitter: If anyone can help the police with any information on this tragic incident, I urge them to come forward.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos