Myanmar anti-junta movement shows support for Rohingya on social media, SE Asia News & Top Stories





YANGON (AFP) – Anti-junta protesters flooded Myanmar social media with photos of them dressed in black on Sunday (June 13th) in solidarity with Rohingya, a minority group that is among the most persecuted in the country. Since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power in a February 1 coup, an anti-junta movement seeking a return to democracy has grown to include fighting for the rights of ethnic minorities. The predominantly Muslim Rohingya – long seen as an interloper from Bangladesh to Myanmar – have been denied citizenship, rights, access to services and freedom of movement for decades. Activists and civilians took to social media on Sunday to post pictures of themselves dressed in black and sparking a three-finger salute to resistance posts labeled “# Black4Rohingya”. “Justice must (be) put in the service of each and every one of you in Myanmar,” prominent human rights activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi said on Twitter. Local media also reported a small protest in Myanmar’s Yangon shopping mall, with black-clad demonstrators holding signs in Burma saying they were “protesting against the oppressed Rohingya”. By evening, the hashtag # Black4Rohingya was on trend on Twitter in Myanmar with more than 332,000 mentions. Sunday’s show of support from the predominantly Buddhist, ethnic Bamar-majority population is far removed from previous years, when even the use of the term “Rohingya” was a lightning rod for controversy. In 2017, a bloody military campaign in western Myanmar sent some 740,000 Rohingya to flee across the border into Bangladesh on account of rape, mass murder and arson. The military has long claimed the coup was justified in eradicating insurgents, and Ms. Suu Kyi also defended the army’s conduct by traveling to The Hague to dismiss genocide charges in the UN high court. The Myanmar public was largely unsympathetic to Rohingya’s plight, while activists and journalists reported on issues facing online vitriolic abuse. Solidarity from within Prominent Rohingya activist based in Europe Ro Nay San Lwin told AFP that the online campaign is an annual effort to raise awareness – but Sunday was “the first time” he had seen it go viral in Myanmar. “I am so happy to see that those inside Myanmar have joined this campaign. I am more hopeful of having a stronger solidarity from them,” he said. A recent announcement by the “Government of National Unity” shadow – made up of ousted lawmakers working to overthrow the junta – has also extended an olive branch to the minority group, inviting them to “join hands … for take part in this Spring Revolution “. The NUG has been branded as “terrorists” by the military regime, while junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has dismissed the word “Rohingya” as “an imaginary term”. Since the coup, more than 860 people have been killed in brutal strikes by security forces, according to a local monitoring group – a death toll that has raised alarm from the international community. On Friday, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Myanmar was plunged from a “fragile democracy into a human rights catastrophe” – pointing with particular concern at escalating violence in regions such as Kayah, Chin and Kachin. . State television on Sunday evening condemned Ms Bachelet’s comments, saying the international body “should not be biased”.







