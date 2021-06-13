Police are evacuating homes as the fire is spiraling out of control near Jerusalem





Police evacuated several homes on the outskirts of Jerusalem Mevaseret Zion on Sunday due to a wildfire that pulled them out of control. Strong winds further ignited the flames and heavy smoke surrounded the area as the flames were directed towards the Motza neighborhood of the capital and a nearby nursing home. 3 The fire is raging outside the outskirts of Jerusalem Mevaseret Zion (Photo: Hadar Yoavian) Meanwhile, another fire broke out at the Lifta Nature Reserve in Jerusalem After the fire, Highway 1, which connects Tel Aviv with Jerusalem, was blocked for traffic for about an hour. MK Meirav Ben-Ari, Issawi Frej and Keren Barak were pulled from the block by police to arrive in time for the new government swearing-in that took place in the Knesset in Jerusalem. Fire and Rescue Services said eight fire crews and were working to put out the fire and ten firefighting planes were called in to help crews on the ground. Due to heavy smoke pollution, the Ministry of Environmental Protection recommended that heart patients, lung patients, the elderly, children and pregnant women living in the area avoid unnecessary stay outside. The rest of the population is recommended to reduce physical activity outside, close windows and turn on the air conditioner. Last week, at least 30 fires broke out around Jerusalem and the West Bank, consuming close to 670 acres of forest land. Dozens of families were evacuated from their homes due to the fire. The fire brigade managed to extinguish the flames and prevented them from reaching nearby communities. There were no casualties. Authorities suspect the cause of the fires was arson.







