G7 partners travel to theater when ministers return | politics

A visit to a beautiful open-air theater in Cornwall by partners of G7 leaders ended in embarrassment for the UK government after the culture secretary mistakenly claimed he had received emergency funding during the Covid crisis.

After extremely successful visit to Minack Theater, sitting dizzyingly across the Atlantic, culture secretary Oliver Dowden wrote on Twitter that he was delighted Jill Biden and Carrie Johnson had visited the stunning theater.

But he added: This unique place was one of more than 650 theaters assisted through Covid with support from the $ 2 billion Culture Regeneration Fund, ensuring it can entertain visitors for years to come.

The theater was surprised and pointed out that he had not received any such funding, posting on Twitter: Sorry @OliverDowden but this is not true. We have not benefited from any CRF money as we are not eligible to apply. It turned out that having a good level of cash reserves meant we had to save ourselves and use our reserves.

Zoe Curnow, chief executive of Minacks, said Sunday she was surprised to see Dowdens on Twitter. To be completely honest trying to get a political point is unfortunate. Obviously DCMS [Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport] did not think to check that we were on the list.

We were a charity but we act in such a way as to generate a surplus in most years. We were very proud that we exist without external funding and do not go to anyone.

We were not on the list because we did not qualify and we did not qualify because we were directing ourselves in such a way that we had enough reserves to see us.

The theater reopened after blocking as soon as it could last year and developed an extremely successful program of around 180 performances, including Rita and Stones Education productions in His Pockets, plus performances by West Country folk singer Seth Lakeman and Fishermans Group of Friends.

Curnow said: It was so important for us to reopen to help our independent professionals and staff. We knew the wedding had an audience. We were not sad that we did not receive the funds. We did not qualify because we had money in the bank. We were trading at a lower level, but in a financially stable way.

However, the theater faced challenges. Its capacity has been reduced from 710 to 270 due to social distance requirements. It lost 300,000 last year and was forced to make 15 excess staff. We cut our clothes to spend the winter, Curnow said. Losing staff in a remote area like this is soul destroying.

Curnow hopes the good will come from Dowdens error. I hope this will remind the government of the open-air theater sector, she said.

She argues that the external sector should not be merged with the internal one and should be allowed to fully open more quickly. An outdoor theater on a roof in Cornwall is very different when you consider the danger of Covid.

Shows that Minack is staging this year include a version of The Wolves of Willoughby Chase and The Beauty Queen of Leenane.

The music that the partners of the G7 leaders saw was Ocean World, which follows a vertebrate whale and its young calf as they make the perilous journey from the southern seas to their food places in the North Atlantic. It is being performed by children from schools west of Cornwall.

A DCMS spokesman said: Over 650 cinemas have benefited from over 250 million support through our cultural recovery fund to date. A tweet was briefly issued in error that Minack was one of them and we have now spoken directly to the theater, who have accepted our apology. Minack looked stunning yesterday as part of the G7 summit and we congratulate everyone in the theater involved.

The fund has awarded prizes to more than 700 cultural and heritage organizations across the South West worth up to milion 135 million, with funding decisions made by the Arts Council in England, the British Film Institute, the Historic England and the National Fund Lottery Legacy.