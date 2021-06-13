The global research consortium is examining whether COVID-19 can cause diabetes

Since Metro Vancouver resident Craig Spanzawas became infected with COVID-19 at work this past March, he has struggled with thousands of long-term consequences including debilitating brain fog, fatigue and shortness of breath.

But Spanza, 49, has also dealt with a new diagnosis that came quite suddenly since he became ill: with the rapid onset, type 2 diabetes.

“It certainly feels like it was caused by COVID,” Spanza said. “The doctor said I was off the lists for random glucose tests.”

Spain is not alone. All over the world, doctors treating people recovering from COVID-19 have noticed that some of their patients are diagnosed with diabetes immediately after contracting the virus.

Now,an international consortium of researchersis trying to find out if the new coronavirus can cause diabetes in some people as well. The project is a joint initiative between King’s College London and Monash University Australia.

Researchers are trying to determine how diabetes can develop in those who have contracted COVID-19.

Diabetes epidemic

Sathish Thirunavukkarasu, an investigator at the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University, is the only Canadian researcher associated with the consortium.

People suffering from diabetes should test their blood sugar levels throughout the day to make sure they are neither too high nor too low. (Africa Studio / Shutterstock)

“The burden of diabetes is certainly increasing over the last decade,” he said during a video call from India, where he was visiting family.

“So you really want to understand if COVID-19 can play an important factor in running this diabetes epidemic.”

People who have diabetes either cannot produce insulin (commonly known as type 1 diabetes), or cannot properly use the insulin of pancreatic products (also known as type 2 diabetes).

Insulin regulates the amount of blood sugar in order to ensure that the body is functioning properly. If left untreated, diabetes can cause kidney disease, heart disease, blindness and stroke, and even death.

Long-term studies are needed

Thirunavukkarasusays medical experts first discussed the possible link in a comment on New England Journal of Medicine last year.

They are still trying to determine if COVID-19 is causing type 1 or type 2 diabetes, or a completely different type, although he says at this point it mostly looks like type 2 diabetes.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been shown to attack cells in the pancreas, Thirunavukkarasusays, which may explain the link between the two diseases.

Metformin is a typical drug used to treat type 2 diabetes. More than 90 percent of diabetes cases are Type 2. (Francis Dean / Corbis / Getty)

He points out that elevated blood sugar levels were also discovered in several patients during the SARS outbreak in 2003, although in most of those cases the issue was resolved on its own after a few months.

“Long-term studies are needed to really understand if diabetes … is temporary or if it turns into diabetes over a long period of time,” he said.

Undiagnosed diabetes

Amanda Sterczyk, director of health research and policy analysis at Diabetes Canada, says her organization is keeping an eye on the research.

“It will take a number of years of research to fully understand what is going on here,” she said.

Sterczyk says it is important to note that many cases of diabetes go undiagnosed because some people have inadequate access to health care and others do not know which ones symptoms and warning signs to look for.

Dr. Beth Cummings shared this poster from the International Diabetes Federation to help families remember the indicative symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes. (Submitted by Dr. Beth Cummings)

Diabetes Canada estimates there could be as many as 1.5 million people nationwide with undiagnosed diabetes.

Sterczyk says it is possible that the sudden onset of diabetes in COVID-19 patients may be because those people are interacting with the health system and eventually being diagnosed.

Measurement of A1C

Thirunavukkarasuacker admits it is possible.

He says the systematic review of the study found that, of the approximately 3,000 patients with COVID-19, about 14.4 per cent who were hospitalized with the virus were diagnosed with diabetes for the first time, but that figure includes people who had diabetes before contracting COVID-19 and had not yet been diagnosed.

One way to find out if diabetes may have gone undiagnosed before COVID-19 is to look at a patientTest results A1, which measures average blood sugar levels over the past three months.

Type 1 diabetes, also known as insulin-dependent diabetes, is treated by injecting insulin because the body no longer produces it naturally. (Reed Saxon / The Associated Press)

Thirunavukkaras says that some people who develop diabetes after a severe COVID-19 infection have abnormal A1C levels but high short-term blood sugar levels, which would suggest that they did not have diabetes before they got sick.

Researchers are currently looking at data that specifically includes A1C levels. Like Sterczyk, he says more research is needed.