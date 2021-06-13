International
Push for more Victorian COVID tests ahead of the expected easing of restrictions this week
Health authorities are continuing to urge Victorians to get tested for COVID-19 while assessing what restrictions could be lifted later this week.
Main points:
- The caretaker Prime Minister says he expects the restrictions to be lifted later this week
- But authorities say higher test levels would give them even more confidence before making final decisions.
- Contact trackers are approaching to find the source of a number of mysterious cases
The caretaker Prime Minister and Chief Health Officer said yesterday that the state was on track to move to more relaxed environments, but warned it was still too early to say what that would bring.
After a record high of 57,517 test results processed on June 2, test levels have been largely declining.
It follows the trends observed during other explosions, where test numbers peak when an explosion starts and fall as the situation is brought under control.
Over the weekend, COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said his confidence in the test numbers was waning as only about 15,000 test results were processed on Friday.
Health Minister Martin Foley estimated Saturday’s total at 17,102 but said he would still like to see the highest number.
More testing would allow authorities to have more confidence that the undetected virus had not yet spread to the community.
“Mystery cases are a concern, they relate to the fact that there are other cases out there that have not been identified and therefore cannot be pursued from a contact tracking perspective,” said Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.
There are now six mysterious cases related to the current explosion.
Professor Sutton said there were “early signs of possible links” to some of the mystery cases. Contact trackers are reviewing CCTV footage, electronic data and triple control time and locations to determine if blast cases are related.
“But you know, it ‘s not over yet and of course we want the high level of testing to be able to give that assurance for any other case that may be there,” he said.
Both infections without any known link or possible link are the link between Wollert who contacted COVID-19 in South Australia and the index case in the current outbreak, and age care worker Arcare Maidstone who caught the virus.
Professor Sutton said work was still underway to investigate how and where a Victorian couple who then traveled to Queensland via New South Wales caught COVID-19.
“We are quite confident about that purchase,” he said.
The couple were at the end of their illness when they tested positive in Queensland, meaning they were potentially infectious in both Victoria and NSW.
‘Do not assume it is not COVID’
Announcing a slight easing of restrictions last week, caretaker Prime Minister James Merlino said the next step would be taken from 11:59 pm on Thursday, June 17th.
He said yesterday he expected to be able to make an announcement later in the week.
Authorities reiterated the well-known summary of the assessment made daily, but on Sunday expressed optimism for the coming week.
The next steps are expected to be gradual, rather than a quick return to normal COVID settings set in May.
Epidemiologists have criticized some of the restrictions that are still in force, such as masks that are mandatory outdoors and the 25-kilometer radius in place around Melbourne homes.
Professor Sutton said testing rates would not be “all and the end” to decide which restrictions were safest to remove afterwards.
But he warned that during the cold winter in Melbourne there would be many coughs and cold-like symptoms.
“People were surprised by their positive results because they were not identified as a close primary contact, they did not consider themselves at risk, they did not consider themselves to have gone to a place of exposure, but nonetheless, they ended up with COVID.
“No one wants to inadvertently put others at risk because they have had COVID and have not had that diagnosis.”
Hundreds of close contacts who have been quarantined after being potentially exposed to the virus have continued to be released as they reach the end of their 14-day quarantine period.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]