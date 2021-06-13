Push for more Victorian COVID tests ahead of the expected easing of restrictions this week

Health authorities are continuing to urge Victorians to get tested for COVID-19 while assessing what restrictions could be lifted later this week.

The caretaker Prime Minister and Chief Health Officer said yesterday that the state was on track to move to more relaxed environments, but warned it was still too early to say what that would bring.

After a record high of 57,517 test results processed on June 2, test levels have been largely declining.

It follows the trends observed during other explosions, where test numbers peak when an explosion starts and fall as the situation is brought under control.

Over the weekend, COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said his confidence in the test numbers was waning as only about 15,000 test results were processed on Friday.

Health Minister Martin Foley estimated Saturday’s total at 17,102 but said he would still like to see the highest number.

More testing would allow authorities to have more confidence that the undetected virus had not yet spread to the community.

“Mystery cases are a concern, they relate to the fact that there are other cases out there that have not been identified and therefore cannot be pursued from a contact tracking perspective,” said Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

There are now six mysterious cases related to the current explosion.

Professor Sutton said there were “early signs of possible links” to some of the mystery cases. Contact trackers are reviewing CCTV footage, electronic data and triple control time and locations to determine if blast cases are related.

“But you know, it ‘s not over yet and of course we want the high level of testing to be able to give that assurance for any other case that may be there,” he said.

Both infections without any known link or possible link are the link between Wollert who contacted COVID-19 in South Australia and the index case in the current outbreak, and age care worker Arcare Maidstone who caught the virus.

Professor Sutton said work was still underway to investigate how and where a Victorian couple who then traveled to Queensland via New South Wales caught COVID-19.

“We are quite confident about that purchase,” he said.

The couple were at the end of their illness when they tested positive in Queensland, meaning they were potentially infectious in both Victoria and NSW.

‘Do not assume it is not COVID’

Announcing a slight easing of restrictions last week, caretaker Prime Minister James Merlino said the next step would be taken from 11:59 pm on Thursday, June 17th.

He said yesterday he expected to be able to make an announcement later in the week.

Authorities reiterated the well-known summary of the assessment made daily, but on Sunday expressed optimism for the coming week.

The next steps are expected to be gradual, rather than a quick return to normal COVID settings set in May.

Epidemiologists have criticized some of the restrictions that are still in force, such as masks that are mandatory outdoors and the 25-kilometer radius in place around Melbourne homes.

Professor Sutton said testing rates would not be “all and the end” to decide which restrictions were safest to remove afterwards.

But he warned that during the cold winter in Melbourne there would be many coughs and cold-like symptoms.

“Please do not assume it is not COVID,” he said.

“People were surprised by their positive results because they were not identified as a close primary contact, they did not consider themselves at risk, they did not consider themselves to have gone to a place of exposure, but nonetheless, they ended up with COVID.

“No one wants to inadvertently put others at risk because they have had COVID and have not had that diagnosis.”

Hundreds of close contacts who have been quarantined after being potentially exposed to the virus have continued to be released as they reach the end of their 14-day quarantine period.