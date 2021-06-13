The Fed criticized the response to the COVID-19 crisis in Kashechewan

James Bay First Nation says federal support has been slow as the community faces the huge COVID-19 outbreak.

There have been 198 active cases in the community of about 1,800 since Saturday, the Weeneebayko Health Authority announced, with 65 of those newly confirmed that day.

Of these, 125 cases involved young people 17 and under, with most adults in the First Nation vaccinated. Children up to four months old were infected, Kashechewan chief and council said in a statement.

As of Friday, eight community members had been airlifted to hospitals in southern Ontario for treatment. A number of cases have been shown to be positive for the alpha variant or B.1.1.7 first detected in the UK

Chief Leo Friday has laid much of the blame for the situation on the federal government’s doorstep, both for years of inaction in improving its housing situation and for what the community has called an inadequate response to the current crisis.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller drew the criticism with a statement Sunday, saying the federal government was offering a wide range of support to the besieged First Nation, although it did not necessarily meet specific community requirements.

Friday’s chief has said the blast is exhausting the band’s ability to respond.

“Community leaders and workers who are not in isolation are rapidly getting tired and burning,” he said in a statement.

The community entered a 24-hour curfew Saturday night as the crisis deepened, which is expected to remain in place for at least until June 26th.

Friday expressed frustration with the federal government for not moving faster with the community relocating away from a flood zone, where it was forcibly relocated in 1957.

“It should not have been that way,” he said in a statement Friday. “For years we have asked for help to address our housing and infrastructure needs … We have been told from time to time by the government to submit proposals for support, but the proposals have been rejected or delayed.”

Many of the more than 121 members identified as high-risk contacts are functionally incapable of self-isolating, he said.

“We have some three-bedroom houses with 18 people living in them and others with four family groups.”

The community has set up tents at the base of its high school to support the isolation, but those who stayed there still remained with shared bathrooms and kitchen facilities.

Requests for support over the past week were not heeded, Friday said, suggesting that a call Thursday to Miller end without concrete commitments to help.

“The council has requested Canadian military support to set up a field hospital, bring needed supplies and build isolation shelters in the community, but so far, government ministers in Ottawa and Toronto who must approve that support do not has agreed. “

In a statement Sunday, Miller said the federal government would work with partners to supply temporary isolation structures, but did not commit to military support to set up a field hospital.

The Canadian Armed Forces had mobilized 15 Canadian Rangers in Kashechewan, he stated, while CAF members would be present on First Nation Sunday to “conduct further personal assessment of immediate needs”.

Meanwhile, he said the government had placed six additional nurses in the community, for a total of fifteen on the ground. There are also three Canadian indigenous service assistants and two doctors, he said.

A request from the community for additional funding of $ 453,000 would also be met through the Local Community Support Fund and the Public Health Measures Fund, Miller said, stating that it would bring Kashechewan overall funding for the COVID-19 response to $ 8 million.

The funds will support food supplies and transportation, personal protective equipment, a pandemic response coordinator, quarantine officers, COVID-19 controllers and test personnel, security and communications, according to the ISC statement.

“The health and safety of Kashechewan residents remains our top priority,” Miller said. “Our government is working closely with the leadership of Kashechewan First Nation and other partners… to address the urgent health needs of the community in light of a recent COVID – 19 outbreak.”

Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus criticized Miller’s failure to respond more quickly to the crisis.

“The community begged Ministers Marc Miller and Bill Blair for help throughout the week,” he said on social media. “The government said they were ‘assessing the situation’ as the numbers doubled and then doubled again.”

Other James Bay communities are facing their own smaller outbreaks, with 35 cases in Fort Albany, 24 in Moosonee, 10 in Attwapiskat and 6 in Moose Factory.