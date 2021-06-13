Karnataka Covid Wrapping: Blockade in Canada Dakshina; state TPR point

Karnataka recorded a Covid test positivity rate of 6.02 percent on Sunday, down from 6.61 percent the day before. About 18,648 people recovered from Covid-19, with the continuation of the recovery trend surpassing the new cases (7,810).

In Bengaluru, the active case load dropped to 85,995. The state capital recorded 1,348 new coronavirus infections and 4,125 recurrences in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the State Department of Health linked another 125 deaths to Covid-19, of which 25 were from Mysuru. Other districts that reported the most casualties were Bengaluru Urban (23), Belagavi and Dharwad (nine each), and Ballari, Davangere and Hassan (seven each).

Up to 1,29,617 samples were tested in the last 24 hours even when another 55,391 people were inoculated from across the state. Karnataka, as of June 13, has 1,80,835 active cases.

Dakshina Kannada: Complete blockage announced in 17 gram pancakes

Noting that up to 17 grams of pancakes in the Dakshina Kannada district had an active load over 50, the county administration on Sunday announced a complete blockade in those areas.

According to Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra, a complete blockade will be in place from 9 am on Monday, June 21st. DC identified 17 panchayats as Neermarga, Konaje (Mangaluru taluk), Naravi, Koyyuru, Mittabagilu, Maladi, Neriya, Laila, Ujire, Charmadi (Belthangady taluk), Aivarnadu, Amara Mudnooru, Kollamogaru, Guthukuru, Ara Savanooru.

As many as 434 new infections in the district on Sunday saw the active case load rise to 7,019. The cumulative death record from Covid is now at 977. However, the test positivity rate has dropped to 7.19 percent from 12.92 recorded the day before.

The government will introduce geophysics to monitor doctor attendance: Minister of Health

Karnataka Health and Health Education Minister K Sudhakar has said the state government will introduce geophysics to monitor attendance of doctors at public health care institutions.

“Once geophysics is introduced, it will help us keep a record of doctors who bypass the task. “People who have chosen this profession voluntarily should not feel compelled to work,” he said.

Reviewing Covid’s response and statistics from Shivamogga district, Sudhakar said 24 per cent of deaths were reported within two days of hospital admission. “This is an alarming development. “An expert panel from Bengaluru will be sent to Shivamogga to analyze the cases,” he said.

BJP MLA Renukacharya in trouble for ‘carrying out a house’ at Covid Care Center

Karnataka MLA and Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister Yediyurappa MP Renukacharya has found himself in trouble after the Davangere district administration decided to issue a notice to him for “carrying out a house” at a Covid Care Center (CCC).

The government action comes after a video clip of the incident, which took place at the Arabagatte CCC in Honnali taluk, went viral on social media, leading to widespread criticism.

According to Davangere Deputy Commissioner Mahanthesh Bilagi, tahsildar Honnali has been instructed to issue a notice to Renukacharya and action will be taken against him under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

However, Renukacharya claimed that he directed the homage to the welfare of the prisoners and no one objected to it. He also claimed “conspiracy by Congress workers” and said the issue was thrown out of proportion.

Covid Impact: Bengaluru Airport Records 46.1% Traffic Decline

Between the blockades and the second wave of Covid-19, air traffic movements (ATMs) in Bengaluru saw a drastic decline.

According to a post-analysis report by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru saw a 46.1% drop in ATMs on May 31 compared to May 1. Meanwhile, comparative data from the same month in 2019 showed a big dip of 68 percent, with numbers dropping to 6,340 (May 2021) from 19,642.

Udupi: Bookstores, stationery stores, mobile stores to operate on Wednesdays

In an effort to help students attend classes online, the Udupi district administration announced on Sunday that it will allow bookstores, item stores and mobile stores to operate on Wednesday (June 16th) from 6am to 2 afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha clarified that shops selling food and other essential goods will be allowed between 6am and 2pm Monday, according to the latest guidelines.

Meanwhile, Udupi reflected the nationwide trend of a decline in new cases as 223 fresh infections were identified on Sunday. The active load dropped to 3,222 on Sunday from 4,085 on June 7th.

Bengaluru: Man files complaint against hospital staff for ‘stealing valuables’ from patent

Staff at a private hospital in the Kammanahalli area of ​​Bengaluru have been put under local police scanner after a man filed a complaint accusing them of stealing a gold chain and mobile phone from his mother, who was admitted there for Covid treatment and later passed away. .

According to the complaint filed by M Jagannatha, his 85-year-old mother was in the hospital ICU from May 11 to May 19 while he and other family members were isolating themselves at home.

Jagannatha stated in his complaint that he noticed her missing chain on May 16, through a video call. “I thought the chain was removed because she was in the ICU. However, even after she breathed her last on 19 May, we still will not get her ,000 50,000 gold chain and her mobile phone. “Hospital staff stole them,” he said in the complaint.

A case has been raised at Banaswadi police station and an investigation is underway.

Bengaluru: PHANA demands investigation into ‘attack’ on doctor, PVT hospital staff

After a doctor and a nurse were allegedly attacked by relatives of a Covid patient at Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru, the Association of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes (PHANA) on Sunday called for an investigation into the incident.

In a letter to Interior and Justice Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Association said healthcare workers were hoping for a statement from the Minister or CM Yediyurappa, assuring them of protection in their workplaces. “This will help a lot in ensuring good working conditions in hospitals. “It is during these times that the government and the judiciary can act proactively to reassure the medical fraternity that has fought the pandemic by daring their lives and under stressful situations,” the letter reads.

PHANA further asked the Karnataka High Court to take up the matter using “discreet powers to ensure that justice is done and a clear message is sent to prevent any such occurrence in the future”.

Earlier, in a complaint filed with City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, the private hospital had stated that the relatives of a patient named Dhanpal (55) had attacked old intensivist Dr Padma Kumar and a nursing staff named Mala C while they were explaining the patient’s condition. his wife and son.