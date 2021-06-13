Haryana extends the block until June 21 with some relaxation | Here’s all you need to know

The Haryana government extended the continuous blockade for another week until June 21, 5 a.m., while allowing additional relaxation on the curbs.
The Haryana government on Sunday extended the ongoing blockade until June 21 to control the spread of Covid-19 cases in the state. The state government, however, has relaxed curbs allowing more activities to resume.
Under the latest guidelines, restaurants and bars, including hotels and malls, are allowed to operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a seating capacity of 50 percent.
Gyms are also allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a 50 percent capacity and Covid-19 protocol.
“… as we have properly considered the fact that although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new A cases may have decreased, in order to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic, in the exercise of the given powers according to Section 22 (2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, signed in my capacity as Chairman, the State Executive Committee hereby extends the thread of MahameH Alert-Surakshi Haryana for another week, i.e. ., From 11.06.2021 (05:00 in the morning) until 21.06.2021 (until 05:00 in the morning) in the State of Haryana … “, said an order issued by the Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan.
Haryana on Sunday reported 43 Covid-related deaths taking the number of cumulative fatalities to 8,992 while 3.39 fresh infections brought the total number of cases to 7,65,861.
As it extends the blockade by another week, the Haryana government has decided to ease some of the restrictions. Here are all you need to know:
- All public and private colleges, training institutions, libraries and training institutes in the state will remain closed until further orders are issued.
- All shops are allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On the other hand, shopping malls are allowed to open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food restaurants is allowed until 10pm
- Religious institutions are allowed to accommodate up to 21 persons at a time, provided that they adhere to the necessary appropriate norms of Covid conduct.
- Meetings of up to 21 persons allowed at weddings, funerals. However, marriages can take place in places other than home and courts as well. No movement of the ‘naked’ procession will be allowed
- The maximum number of people allowed for gatherings other than weddings and funerals will be 50. Prior permission is required from the deputy commissioner for meetings of more than 50 people.
- Gyms are now allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a 50 percent capacity after approving the necessary social distance norms, regular sanitation and Covid-appropriate behavioral norms. However, the spas will remain closed
- All production units, institutions, industries are allowed to function
- Sports Complexes, Stadia are allowed to be opened only for sports activities. Spectators will not be allowed
