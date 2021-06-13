The bomb with post trauma and present hangs over Gaza

GAS CITY: Her eyes were fixed on a cell phone photo of her sister and her four children killed in a Zionist attack in Gaza, Ola utters the painful words: “I hoped we would find them alive.” The Gaza City resident in her thirties wipes away tears while standing in front of a psychologist from a local organization. Ola is one of many Ghazans who lost family members during the 11 days of Zionist bombing last month when the local health ministry said 66 Palestinian children and teenagers were killed.

From May 10 to May 21, the Zionist army pumped the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire by militants of the Islamic movement Hamas that rules the coastal enclave that is home to two million people. One of the attacks destroyed the Al-Rimal district of Gaza City and destroyed the building where Abeer, Ola’s sister, lived with her family.

Ten hours after the raid, rescue crews miraculously pulled Abeer’s husband, Riyadh, and their eight-year-old daughter, Suzy, from the rubble. But Abeer and the couple’s other four children did not survive. “I can not stop thinking about my sister and her children, who may have been alive for hours under the rubble,” said Ola Ashkantana, who turned down the offer of anti-anxiety medication. “I am in shock. Now I’m afraid of losing my kids. ”

In the next room, Riad holds Suzy on his knees as Hassan Al-Khawaja, a Ghazni-based doctor specializing in mental health, encourages him to try psychotherapy. “I am drowning,” he said. “I even thought of going to live next to them in the cemetery,” said Riad, whose family says the family has hardly spoken since the war tore his loved ones apart. “I am traumatized. How will my feelings and thoughts ever change? I will never be who I was before. ”

Ola and Riad are not alone. The recent war in Gaza, the fourth since 2008 in Zionist-besieged territory, saw some 1,000 apartments, offices and businesses destroyed. But few psychiatrists and psychologists in the enclave know that reconstruction will have to go beyond physical reconstruction. “It is not the first time we have a war in Gaza,” said Khawaja, who says most of the population suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. “We have to work for multiple traumas.”

“I expect a PTSD crisis in the coming months,” he said, explaining that with each new trauma and war, many Ghazanis face relapses and acute stress disorders, with symptoms including shock and denial. If such stress is not addressed quickly, it can progress to PTSD – meaning that the work of mental health care teams is vital in the coming months to prevent an outbreak of cases.

At Al-Awda Hospital in the Jabalia camp, north of Gaza, Bilal Daya has a broken arm, a hole in his calf and a left leg in a splint. But it is not the 24-year-old’s physical injuries that bother doctors the most. Bilal was drinking tea outside his home in eastern Gaza when a Zionist attack wounded a neighbor. “He was shouting for help,” Bilal said. “I tried to hold it, but another rocket hit. There was a loud noise in my ears, parts of the human body around me, smoke. I could not stand because I was hit by the pieces. ”

Bilal, who says he is not a fighter, had to crawl to safety. Seven other people in his neighborhood died. He looked perverted and distracted in his hospital bed, one away from the young man, full of life, in the photo his father had brought. Mahmoud Awad, a Palestinian psychologist working with Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), is monitoring Bilal’s “acute response to stress”.

Awad hopes to prevent the setting of trauma and the destruction of the young man’s psyche. “We are trying to get him to talk. “Thicker is the most significant trauma of his life and we want to avoid its escalation into PTSD,” Awad said. “Right now he is suffering from shock and denial; he tends to generalize everything… without talking too much about himself. ”

The 2021 war was shorter than the previous Gaza-Zionist conflict in 2014, causing fewer deaths and displacement. “But the psychological consequences will be more severe,” said Yasser Abu-Jamei, director of the nonprofit Gaza Community Mental Health Program. “How can you comfort your child when a bombing is happening and it doesn’t stop for 20-30 minutes?” he asked. “It’s impossible. We always tell people you need a safe place, to feel safe, but here, for 11 days, there was no safe place.”

Zionist attacks killed 260 Palestinians, including several fighters, Gaza authorities said. No university in the Gaza Strip offers a specialty in psychiatry, and the available mental health services can not keep up with demand. Some specialists even question the whole concept of PTSD in Gaza, where, as psychiatrist Samir Zaqout put it: There is no “post-trauma – because it is a constant trauma”.

“Being cured of trauma means you can live in a safe place,” Zaqout said. “But in Gaza – and especially during this war – there is no safe place. So you can talk about coping, you can talk about resistance. “But you can not really recover.” – AFP