Covid-19: Slightly more than 129,000 Covishield strikes remaining





According to official data, more than 5.82 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, of which more than 4.25 million have received their second stroke as well Bangladesh now has a total of 129,818 doses of Covishield vaccine in reserve, having administered about 10,070,182 doses since the start of the coronavirus vaccination program in the country. Health authorities revealed the information in a press release Sunday. So far, Bangladesh has received 10.2 million doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India (SII). According to the press release, just over 5.82 million people took the first dose, of which just over 4.25 million people took the second dose. Of those who received the first dose of the vaccine, 3,609,065 were men and 2,210,950 were women. Meanwhile, 2,714,837 males and 1,535,330 females received the second dose. According to the General Directorate of Health Services (DGHS), nearly 7.25 million people have registered for vaccination in the country as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The country on Sunday recorded 47 deaths from Covid-19, the highest number of single days reported in more than a month. It also registered 2,436 new cases. Bangladesh launched a pilot vaccination program on January 27th and a nationwide program on February 7th administering Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine produced by SII. Read also – Covid-19: The second batch of 600,000 Sinopharm vaccines arrives in Dhaka However, on April 25, the government suspended the administration of the first dose of the vaccine, just a day after India stopped exporting the vaccine due to record increases in cases and deaths there. Since SII could not provide vaccine doses, a good number of people around Bangladesh are still waiting for their second strokes. However, on June 1, Bangladesh received the first shipment of 100,620 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, under the WHO-led Covax scheme and the Gavi, Vaccine Alliance. China, meanwhile, has so far donated 1.1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Bangladesh. Bangladesh started giving the Sinopharm vaccine to medical college students on June 1st. The Health Services Division will also procure a total of 15 million Sinopharm photographs over the next three months – June, July and August. The country is also negotiating with Russia to buy their Sputnik V vaccine and approved CoronaVac, the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech.







