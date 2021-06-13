Warangal Prison premises to house a 24-storey hospital





Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered the construction of a green 24-storey building for the multi-super specialty hospital to be built on the site of Warangal Central Prison. There should be a helicopter on the terrace for landing helicopters bringing patients to emergency care. To be built on the lines of the multi-storey Mackenzie Center for Health Sciences in Canada, the hospital must have indirect ventilation for free air and light, the authorities said. Mr Rao will lay the foundation stone for the building and a new Assembly complex on June 21 when he travels to Warangal to inspect work under the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi village and town development programs. On June 20, he will visit the districts of Siddipet and Kamareddy. Announcing this at a meeting of additional collectors and officers of the Panchayat District (OPP) to gather program level experiences, Mr. Rao said he would approve a circle to participate in their work. He warned officials that they would not be spared if they were found to be poor at executing programs. Strict measures will be taken if their performance does not improve even after his surprise visits. He handed over to additional collectors a copy of the government order allowing them to withdraw up to 25 loops for immediate expenses to resolve local government issues. Acknowledging that Additional Collectors and DPOs have worked hard, he said there was a baseline report that their initiatives were not at the desired levels. Therefore, he decided to undertake surprise visits after giving them time to correct the deficiencies. He called this meeting to warn them. He asked senior officials to suspend the secretaries of gram panchayat and sarpanches if they did not perform gram sabha to complete the works in the villages. It was the responsibility of the OPPs to ensure that gram sabha entered the financial statements of the villages. Expenditures under charged accounts must be met first before entering into other village jobs. He asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to send some additional collectors and DPOs to Kerala, which was at the forefront of rural development. Additional Collectors’s office rooms should be close to that of Collectors to give them a respectable position. Additional collectors were asked to be extra vigilant against appearances by real estate traders in cities. They sold land designated for community halls, transformers, substations, and water tanks in their schemes. These plots of land must be registered in the municipalities before being allocated for such ventures.

