UPDATE 2-France agrees on 1.8 billion euros in funding for Egypt

(Adds details) CAIRO, June 13 (Reuters) – France said Sunday it would provide Egypt with about 1.8 billion euros ($ 2.2 billion) in funding for projects including the Cairo metro, power generation and water management, in what officials say called it a major boost to bilateral co-operation. Funding includes a government concession loan of about 800 million euros for improvements to Cairo Metro Line 1, which dates back to the 1980s. Another 1 billion euros in funding from AFD, the French development agency, will cover a range of projects over five years. upcoming. Further state-guaranteed loans worth a possible 2 billion euros for a new Cairo subway line – Line 6 – will be negotiated over the next six months, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said during a trip to the Egyptian capital. . France and Egypt have established close ties since Abdel Fattah al-Sisi became president in 2014, despite changes on human rights and strong criticism of Egypt by human rights activists and some foreign states. Sisi’s internal supporters say a widespread crackdown on liberal and Islamic opponents has helped stabilize Egypt. The co-operation has involved billions of dollars in arms sales to a country that France considers a vital partner in the fight against Islamic militancy. In May, France announced a new € 4 billion deal to deliver 30 Dassault fighter jets to Egypt starting in 2024. Le Maire said France considered Egypt a strategic partner and had chosen to expand its trade relations with the North African country following a visit by Sisi to Paris in December. France will significantly increase its direct exposure to Egypt, becoming the first party against the government for government loans, he said. The projects announced Sunday include the construction of a railway line between Aswan in southern Egypt and Wadi Halfa in neighboring Sudan, the Egypts cabinet said. AFD will also provide 150m euros to support the construction of a universal health insurance program. ($ 1 = 0.8260 euro) Additional Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah Written by Nafisa Eltahir and Aidan Lewis Edited by David Goodman, Elaine Hardcastle and Andrew Heavens

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos