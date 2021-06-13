UP patients’ family accuses hospital staff of harassment | Latest India News





LUKNI: The family of a 40-year-old woman, who was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia’s Institute of Medical Sciences here the symptoms of black fungus earlier this month, has claimed she was tortured and mistreated by medical staff at the hospital. The woman died Saturday. However, the hospital has denied the allegations. A letter of complaint written by the deceased’s husband said the woman was held on the fourth floor of the Lucknow hospital building and the family was denied entry there. When they somehow met the woman, she told her family that she had been slapped and she also showed signs of burning cigarettes, the husband said. “My wife told me that the medical staff hit her and also mistreated her inside the ward,” the man wrote in the police complaint. District Magistrate Amethi Arun Kumar said an investigative commission has been formed consisting of deputy collector Gauriganj, deputy police supervisor and ACMO, to investigate the allegations and action will be taken after the commission submits a report. The woman was admitted on June 7 and released at the request of the family. She was admitted to the Covid ward with black fungus (mucormycosis) in semi-consciousness (condition) and was under CCTV vigilance along with other patients. The family demanded her release and took her away on June 12, said Dr Srikesh Singh, RMLIMS spokesman. The patient died on the night of June 12, according to a PTI report. The family has not made any complaints to us. I do not know why two days after the dismissal, they filed a (police) complaint. But we are ready for any investigation, Singh added. Amethi SP, Dinesh Singh said a medical examination was performed on the woman on Saturday but declined to elaborate further The medical supervisor of Amethi Joint District Hospital, Gauriganj, Dr PK Upadhyay said the woman was being transferred to a hospital in Lucknow on Saturday evening after developing black fungus but she died on the way, according to the PTI report. (WITH INTRODUCTION PTI)

